‘Shrek: The Musical Jr’ is back and refreshed at the Joburg Theatre

The fabulous green ogre is back along with his motley crew of friends at the Joburg Theatre for a month-long holiday run.

The ginormous green ogre is back by popular demand. Shrek the Musical JR has returned to the Joburg Theatre for a limited run with a reworked production and a new cast.

The production is staged by People’s Pre Productions and directed by Jill Girard. Shrek, the story goes, sets out with an unlikely companion to reclaim his swamp, only to find himself entangled in a rescue mission involving a princess, a dragon and a cast of displaced fairy tale characters.

Actor Luciano Zuppa as Shrek, Bethany-Joy Jiyane as Fiona and Lesedi Rich hee-haws as Donkey. Raymond Skinner takes on the role of Lord Farquaad, with Sade Sepeng stepping in as Dragon, as well as multiple supporting roles, while Lwazi Pinyana appears as Captain of the Guards across various ensemble parts. They make the green ogre and his motley crew come to life beautifully.

New cast makes Shrek and co come to life

Even if you have seen previous incarnations of the production, musical director Coenraad Rall said that the current cast, the set and the production values make Shrek The Musical JR a must-see.

Music, he added, does much of the storytelling and delivers the emotional arc.

“The music must always serve the story. I start with the emotional journey of the characters and build the musical world around that. I made a few adaptations to some arrangements to suit our cast and the theatre space, ensuring the storytelling remains clear, energetic and engaging for our audience.”

Shrek’s musical director, Coenraad Rall. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

The tweaks, he said, are all about the cast, the space and the pace, all of which play a role in that equation, and the music becomes the thread that pulls it together.

The dividends are in the ensemble moments.

“I love the big numbers where the entire company is on stage. Those moments are electric. You can feel the joy and energy of the cast spill into the audience,” he said, adding that the score carries much of that weight.

“The music is written so brilliantly that every moment in the show is a hit.”

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Superb storytelling

Rall said music can reach audiences in a way that few other arts can.

“It speaks directly to emotion. and can move you instantly, sometimes before you even realise why,” he said. “It bypasses logic and connects straight to the heart.”

He said it is part of what keeps musical theatre relevant, particularly for younger audiences.

“Musicals combine music, storytelling, movement and visual spectacle in a way that captures the imagination,” he said.

“For young audiences especially, it opens a door to creativity and emotional connection that stays with them long after the curtain falls.”

The music is the fibre

He said Shrek The Musical JR checks all the boxes.

“Shrek reminds us that it’s okay to be different. Beneath the grumpy exterior is someone kind, loyal and deeply human,” he said.

“Audiences recognise that authenticity, and I think that’s why people of all ages connect with him. Children are drawn to the humour, colour and adventure, while adults recognise the deeper themes about acceptance, friendship and self-worth,” he said.

“Everyone leaves with the reminder that being different is something to celebrate.”

Shrek The Musical JR is a show not to be missed. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Rall rated the cast highly.

“Working with artists of that calibre is always extraordinary, but the greatest joy is collaboration, being part of a group of passionate artists creating something meaningful together.”

Performances run until Sunday, 19 April 2026, with school shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday at 09:00 and 11:00. Public performances take place at 10:30 and 14:30 on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as during school holidays.

Ticket prices are R180 per person for the general public, R145 for members of the People’s Theatre Kids Club, and R155 for people accompanying Kids Club members.

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