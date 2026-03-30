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Metro FM Music Awards 2026 theme revealed

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

30 March 2026

10:56 am

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The awards will be held in Durban in April this year.

2026 Metro FM Music Awards

2026 Metro FM Music Awards. Picture: X/Metro FM

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The Metro FM Music Awards 2026 theme has been announced ahead of the main event in April this year.

The awards will be held in Durban under the theme, Icon-Inspired Music Excellence, coinciding with the station’s 40th anniversary.

According to the organisers, the theme is intended to recognise figures who have contributed to South Africa’s music industry and broader cultural landscape. It also reflects a focus on the relationship between heritage and contemporary music.

Metro FM business manager Kina Nhlengethwa said the theme reflects both the station’s history and its current positioning.

“The theme combines the best of African luxury and global style, creating an unforgettable experience that is both nostalgic and forward-thinking. It represents the station’s iconic journey of excellence,” she said.

ALSO READ: All you need to know about the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards: new categories, top nominees, and more

Metro FM Music Awards 2026

The awards ceremony taked place at the Durban International Convention Centre.

The nominees for this year were revealed at a launch event at The Forum in Hyde Park on Thursday, 26 February.

This year’s awards feature 21 categories, with more than 100 artists nominated across genres. Two new categories have been added: Best Maskandi and Best Lekompo.

Public voting for the nominees will close on 19 April 2026.

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