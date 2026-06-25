WATCH: SAMA 2026 nominees unveiled but top five categories remain secret

Kabza De Small, Kelvin Momo and DJ Maphorisa are among the most nominated artists at this year's SAMA32.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) has announced the nominees for the 32nd South African Music Awards (SAMA32).

The announcement was made at Rockets in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Thursday, 25 June, ahead of the awards ceremony scheduled for the Sun City Superbowl in North West on 15 August 2026.

Nominees were revealed across 25 categories. However, the nominees for the Top Five categories have not yet been announced and will be revealed in the coming weeks, according to RiSA. The categories include: Album of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Duo/Group of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said this year’s nominees reflect the diversity of South African music.

“The nominees announced today form a breathtaking symphony of South African sound,” said Sibisi.

“They represent more than outstanding recordings; they represent dreams realised, barriers broken, and creative journeys that continue to inspire.”

The nominees include artists from a range of genres, including Amapiano, Motswako, Jazz, Gospel, Lekompo, Afro-pop, Maskandi and Hip-Hop.

Sibisi said the awards continue to celebrate artists and their work.

“We are witnessing a golden age of creativity where genres intersect, audiences expand, and South African music continues to command attention on the global stage,” he said.

“The SAMAs are our industry’s annual love letter to music and the people who create it.”

The nominees for the 25 categories of the SAMA32 are:

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Abel Selaocoe’s “Four Spirits” (Live) – Abel Selaocoe, Aurora Orchestra, Nicholas Collon, Bernhard Schimpelsberger • Buzzhead – Kahn Morbee

Malachi’s Dream – Tim Parr

Wrapped in Rhythm, Vol. 2 – Tutu Puoane, Metropole Orkest & Jacome Bairos

You Love Who You Love – Wandile Mbambeni

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Isitifiketi – Jabulile Majola

KwaNtu – Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba

Moya – Simphiwe Dana

Ngimuhle – Zawadi Yamungu

ZINZA – BandaBanda

Best African Indigenous Faith Album

Difela – De Bruin Gospel Projects

Monghali Mesia – Amadodana Ase Wesile

NGIYA BONGA BABA – THE NEW BELIEVERS OF GOD GOSPEL SINGERS

The Journey Continues – Abanqobi

U TA HLAMULA – Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Best Afro Pop Album

Amaciko – Lwah Ndlunkulu

Busisiwe 2.0 – CiCi

Inkanyezi 2.0 (Live) – Sjava

Out The Box – Nomfundo Moh

Touch is a Move (Good Morning) – Samthing Soweto

Best Alternative Album

From The Hill – Charles Webster

Furniture – 44coles

Handsome Luke & The Heartbreakers – Mars Baby

Listen Properly – Bombshelter Beast

THROWING STONES – Archi

Best Amapiano Album

Acquiesce – Babalwa M

Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small

Mthuthuzeli – De Mthuda

N’wana Wa Mutsonga – Kelvin Momo

Thato Ya Modimo – Kelvin Momo

Best Classical Instrumental Album

First Light – Marius Small-Smith

Let the Children Play – John Lundun

Light the Whole Sky – University of Pretoria Camerata

Orchestrations – Guy Buttery

Radio Gogo Worldwide – uBeyond

Best Collaboration

Abantwana Bakho – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy, Kabza De Small feat Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter • Dlala Ka Yona – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy Enny Man Da Guitar, Focalistic, Ricky Lenyora, Uncool MC, Mellow & Sleazy • Shela – Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle, Mano

Thandaza – Sam Deep, Thatohatsi

Tobetsa 3.0 – Myztro, Leehleza, Shaunmusiq, Ftears

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Passover – Nqubeko Mbatha

Testify (Live at 012 Central, Pretoria 2024) – Mmuso Worship • The 37th Psalm (Live at Emperors Palace) – Ncebakazi Msomi • The GAP – Brenden Praise

THE GROUND WE’RE ON – Hle

Best Dance Album

Amazwi Okubonga – MaWhoo

Asante III – MÖRDA

Indigo Child II: Love & Frequency – Da Capo

MAYVIS – Dlala Thukzin

The Most Wanted – JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela

Best Engineered Album

Bab’Motha – Kabza De Small (Engineered by Thato & Kabza De Small) • Free – Nasty C (Engineered by Mike Manitshana)

Ntu Futurism – L8 Antique (Engineered by Matthew)

Orchestrations – Guy Buttery (Engineered by Guy Buttery & Fuzzy) • Touch is a Move (Good Morning) – Samthing Soweto (Engineered by Ross Dorkin)

Best Gqom Album

Dark or Durban 3 – Funky Qla

Izinsimbi zaMakoya – DJ Tira

New Wave – Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, GoldMax

Puku Puku – Dladla Mshunqisi, Beast RSA

Southside Mixtape – DJ Lag

Best Hip Hop Album

Bayede – Danya Devs

BLVCK & WHiTE – FLVME

Boss Zonke Forever – Riky Rick

Free – Nasty C

THE SECRET FREQUENCY – MashBeatz

Best Jazz Album

Ingoma Busuku – Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini

Intlambululo: Ukuhlambulula – Mandisi Dyantyis

INTLUNGU. INTLUPHEKO. IMBILINI – Temba Ncetani

Ithemba Elitsha (A New Hope) – Lumanyano Mzi

The Y-Factor Project – Billy Monama

Best Maskandi Album

Amalandi Amathathu – Saliwa

Izilotshi – Mbuzeni

Khotha La (A Tribute To Mjikjelwa) – Ntencane • Ngabe Ngiloyiwe – Smiramira

Ng’funa intozami – Mzukulu

Best Pop Album

Don’t Cry Because It’s Over – Will Linley

Last Call for Departure – Matt Gardiner

Less Trouble – Shekhinah

not the same. – Anica Kiana

Phases – Tannah

Best Produced Album

Ingoma Busuku – Paras “Sibalukhulu” Dlamini (Produced by Nduduzo Makhathini)

Less Trouble – Shekhinah (Produced by Shekhinah, Rudolph Willemse, imnotgoofy, Mzizi, Gregory Abrahams, Iam6teen, Brendon-Lee Earl Johnson, Master A Flat)

Sacred Cycle – Mauritz Lotz (Produced by Mauritz Lotz)

Therapy: The Other Side – Langa Mavuso (Produced by Darren Blackansee, Simphiwe Mashinini, Ndumiso Manana, Ndabo Zulu, Christer Kobedi, Civil Motha, Unako Chabeli, Langa Mavuso, Jabulani Nkabinde, Lindelani Lee, Seragi Thantsha, Mnqobi Bayanda Nxumalo, Zooci, Jonathan Takyi Mensah, Onkabetse John Hlongwane)

ZINZA – Banda Banda (Produced by Banda Banda)

Best Produced Music Video

Abantwana Bakho – DJ Maphorisa & XDuppy, Kabza De Small feat Thatohatsi, Young Stunna & Nkosazana Daughter (Produced by Nyiko; Directed by Nyiko)

Leftie (Dlala Ngcobo) – Nasty C & Blxckie (Produced by Nasty C, Ayanda Ngcobo; Directed by Lordnelle) • Partii – Kamo Mphela, Aymos, QUE DJ & Jay Music feat SpacePose (Produced by Kamo Mphela; Directed by Lindo_Langa) • Shela (feat. Mano) – Single – Sam Deep, Nia Pearl, Boohle, Mano (Produced by Nyiko; Directed by Nyiko) • Wayside Lover – Msaki, Jesse Clegg & Sjava (Produced by Nombuso Ngcobo; Directed by Marty Bleazard)

Best R&B Soul Album

Island 22 – Gemma Fassie

It’s Complicated – Maxine Ceasar

Resurfaced – Lucille Slade

Therapy: The Other Side – Langa Mavuso

You, Me & The 90’s – lordkez

Best Reggae Album

DIMAHR – DIMAHR

Foreign Exchange – Ras Canly

Forward We Continue – Don Dada

Rasta Man Step – Layahn King

Victorious – Red I Scorch

Best Rock Album

AC/ES – AC/ES

Back From the Dead – We Kill Cowboys

Die Ruimte – Francois van Coke

ONKRUID – Karel Bester & Die Kraaines Band • Scatterling Empire – Acid Magus

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Back To The Altar – Ntethe

Praise & Worship In The Wilderness, Pt. 1 – Bucy Radebe • Sound of Gratitude (Live at Urban Brew Dome) – Zaza • The Watchmans Camp – Sindi Ntombela

Worship in Newness – Puleng March

Best Traditional Music Album

Born For This – MetroBeatz RSA

I Khant Do Dhis Enimo – King Monada • Pleasure in 20 Years – Pleasure Tsa Manyalo • Sesi Ka Rose – Makhadzi Entertainment • Thath’owakho – Soul Brothers

Beste Pop Album

Dis Presies Wat Liefde Doen – Juan Boucher • Gees – Jakkie Louw

Miena – Jan Rhaap

Seisoene – Deon Groot

Troumateriaal – Brendan Peyper

Remix of the Year

Aweh (Remix) – lordkez feat. Cassper Nyovest

Eningi (Remix) – Kabza De Small, feat. Njelic, Mthunzi, Mkeyz, GL_Ceejay, Simmy • Mabebuza – Mdu aka TRP Remix – Maline Aura, Drega, Mdu aka TRP • Midnight (Black Motion Remix) – 340ml, Black Motion

Re-Amathambo (Remix) – Nduduzo Makhathini, Anna Widauer, Fka Mash

Rest of Africa Award