Back to the City’s 20th anniversary celebration to air on TV this weekend

This year, the festival marked two decades of celebrating hip-hop culture under the theme 'Against All Odds'.

The 20th anniversary edition of the Back to the City hip-hop festival will air on SABC1 over two nights this weekend.

The broadcast is scheduled for Friday, 6 November, and Saturday, 7 November 2026, at 9pm. It will also be available on SABC Plus.

Back to the City’s 20th anniversary

Held on 10 October at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg, the 2026 Back to the City festival marked two decades of celebrating hip-hop culture under the theme Against All Odds.

The event brought together local and international artists, fans and cultural figures. Its international line-up included American hip-hop acts Slum Village, Ab-Soul and Blu & Exile, alongside South African performers.

The 2026 edition also coincided with the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Youth Uprising.

The organisers said the festival’s Against All Odds theme reflected the resilience of young people and the role of culture in inspiring change across generations.

Nomfundo Yekani and DJ Fae Fae to host broadcast

The two-night television special will be hosted by Nomfundo Yekani and DJ Fae Fae.

They will guide viewers through highlights and performances from the anniversary celebration.

The broadcast will give festivalgoers an opportunity to revisit the event and allow viewers who did not attend to experience its performances and cultural highlights.