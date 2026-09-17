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Grammy winner Leon Bridges to perform in Joburg and Cape Town in November

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

3 minute read

17 September 2026

04:35 pm

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Grammy winner Leon Bridges is bringing his soulful sound to South Africa this November.

Picture Joshua Kissi

Picture Joshua Kissi

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The wait is finally over for South African R&B fans. Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Leon Bridges is set to perform in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Known for his smooth vocals, timeless songwriting and modern take on classic R&B, Bridges will bring his Happiness Anytime Tour to Marks Park in Emmarentia. He will also perform at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden later this year.

Leon Bridges brings the hits

The Atlanta-born singer first captured international attention with his Grammy-winning debut album, Coming Home. It introduced audiences to his distinctive blend of vintage R&B influences and contemporary songwriting.

Tracks including River, Coming Home, Smooth Sailin’ and Better Man helped establish him as one of the genre’s standout modern voices.

His sound continued to evolve through albums including Good Thing, Gold-Diggers Sound and Leon. Meanwhile, collaborations with artists including Khruangbin further broadened his musical palette.

‘Happiness Anytime’ arrives this month

Bridges is preparing to release his fifth studio album, Happiness Anytime, on 25 September via Columbia Records.

Produced by J Lloyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of British trio Jungle, the 12-track album explores a warmer, groove-driven side of Bridges’ sound. Moreover, the album’s first four songs include Light The Way, Tears of Joy, Illusion and Your Love Is Electric.

Bridges has described the project as music intended to bring lightness and movement. It is meant to offer listeners an escape from the pressures of everyday life.

“I want this album to be something that lingers with people and lingers in people’s bones,” he says.

South Africa concert details

The Johannesburg show takes place on Saturday, 28 November at Marks Park, Emmarentia, running from 2pm to 9pm. BCUC and Wandile Mbambeni are among the announced support acts.

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The Cape Town performance follows on Monday, 30 November at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden, from 6pm to 10pm. Msaki will perform as support. Tickets start at R995, excluding booking fees.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, 24 September 2026, via Webtickets. They start at R795, excluding booking fees.

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