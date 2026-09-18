What to do this weekend: Scorpion Kings Live brings amapiano to FNB Stadium

Scorpion Kings take over FNB Stadium.

If Amapiano is your soundtrack, this weekend has a major date.

Johannesburg is set for a massive night of music when DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small bring Scorpion Kings Live to FNB Stadium on Saturday, 19 September.

More than 70 000 fans are expected to gather at the iconic stadium for what organisers describe as a landmark moment for Amapiano and South African entertainment.

The show will see the Scorpion Kings command one of the country’s biggest stages, celebrating the growth of a genre that has moved from a distinctly South African movement to a sound with a global audience.

For fans looking for something big to do this weekend, this is one of the major entertainment events on Johannesburg’s calendar.

Bontle Modiselle and Robot Boii will host

Two familiar faces from South African entertainment will drive the atmosphere.

Performer, presenter and creative Bontle Modiselle has been announced as one of the official hosts. Known for her work across dance, television and entertainment, she will help guide audiences through the day before the main show gets into full swing.

She will be joined by Robot Boii, whose energetic personality and connection to contemporary South African music and culture are expected to add another layer to the stadium experience.

The pair will host the activities surrounding the concert while keeping fans connected to the action throughout the day.

Baba Mthethwa brings his unmistakable voice

Adding another familiar voice to the event is veteran broadcaster Baba Mthethwa, announced as the official Chief Commentator.

Known for his energetic delivery and distinctive approach to sports and entertainment commentary. In this role, he will provide commentary during the historic stadium experience, bringing his trademark personality, humour and cultural references to the occasion.

More than just the music

Fans can expect food and refreshments, merchandise, brand activations and entertainment throughout the day.

Safe transport options are also part of the wider event offering, giving fans attending the stadium show options beyond the performances themselves.

Scorpion Kings Live takes place at FNB Stadium on Saturday, 19 September 2026. Fans can follow @scorpionkingslive on social media for updates and event information