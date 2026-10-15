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Andile Mpisane denies deadbeat dad claims following Sithelo Shozi’s TikTok comments

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

15 October 2026

11:30 am

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Andile Mpisane has denied claims that he is an absent father following speculation sparked by his former partner Sithelo Shozi's TikTok comments about child maintenance.

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi

Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi have two children together. Pictures: Instagram

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Andile Mpisane has denied claims that he is an absent father.

His response follows TikTok comments by his former partner, Sithelo Shozi, with whom he shares two children.

Shozi commented on a TikTok video about a woman’s struggle to receive financial support from her child’s father, writing: “…six years and counting”.

While she did not mention any names, her comment sparked speculation that she was referring to Mpisane.

After another TikTok user commented, “I am so sorry, Sithelo,” Shozi added: “Oh, no, please don’t feel sorry for me. Taking care of my children is my ministry, and I absolutely love raising my girls; it’s all I live for. Fortunately for us, we’re also blessed through grace, just highlighting that some people present something, whereas they’re absolute deadbeats.”

Andile Mpisane denies deadbeat dad claims

In a statement shared on Instagram, Mpisane said he supports his children.

“I have continued to contribute towards my children’s education, including paying their school fees, and I remain committed to their well-being and future,” he said.

“I believe it is important to set the record straight: my responsibilities and commitment as a father should not be judged on the basis of speculation, assumptions or one-sided narratives,” he added.

Mpisane said he had chosen to keep family matters private out of respect for his children.

He said his decision not to discuss the matter publicly should not be interpreted as a lack of responsibility or commitment.

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“My focus remains firmly on rebuilding and maintaining a meaningful relationship with my children, supporting their education, and ensuring their emotional, physical and overall well-being remain a priority,” he said.

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