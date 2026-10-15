WATCH: ‘I don’t want my son to live in an environment like that’: Pam Andrews on living separately from her husband

Pam and her husband have been married for 12 years.

Pam Andrews recently shared why she prefers to live separately from her husband.

The pair have been in an open marriage for 12 years.

In a video shared on Instagram, the former Rhythm City star said the arrangement helped them maintain peace in their relationship and avoid exposing their son to frequent arguments.

“That’s why we can’t live together because we literally can’t be in the same room for more than two and a half hours,” she said.

“If we reach three hours and we’re in the same room, it’s a war, and I don’t want my son to live in an environment like that.”

She also spoke about her husband’s recent breakup with his girlfriend.

Andrews said she and her husband are allowed to date other people under their open-marriage arrangement.

She said the breakup meant he would likely spend more time at her home, which she was not looking forward to.

“He’s very controlling, and I am not someone who likes to be controlled,” she said.

Maintaining an open marriage while raising a son

Andrews said she and her husband had found a way to maintain their relationship while raising their son.

“We found a very beautiful way to still be together and raise our son, and there’s peace, and everyone loves each other, but you go home,” she said.

She added that they usually see each other at dinner.

“Usually I see this man only for dinner at night because that’s what we do. He comes for dinner with my son and me.

“I enjoy my freedom as a married woman who doesn’t live with her husband and also lets him date other women,” she said.