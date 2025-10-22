R&B singer Mariah the Scientist to perform in South Africa at WAV Festival

Cape Town’s cultural scene will reach new heights as the WAV Festival debuts on 2 January 2026, with a powerful mix of local and international stars.

R&B singer Mariah the Scientist is set to bring her unique sound and soulful melodies to South Africa. Known for her emotive lyrics and captivating performances, Mariah’s visit promises an unforgettable musical experience for fans.

Her arrival marks an exciting chapter for R&B enthusiasts across the country.

The Mother City is set to groove to a new rhythm when the WAV Festival makes its grand debut on 2 January 2026.

Designed to showcase the richness of R&B, soul and alternative sounds, the festival promises a day-long experience blending music, culture and fashion against the stunning backdrop of Cape Town’s coastline.

Leading the line-up is Atlanta-born sensation Mariah the Scientist, whose soulful storytelling and futuristic R&B style have captured audiences around the world.

Her performance will be her first in South Africa.

Joining her is South Africa’s own Kelvin Momo, the Amapiano virtuoso known for his deep, emotional soundscapes that have transformed the genre into a global movement.

As a special guest, Momo brings a distinct African rhythm to a festival already pulsing with cross-cultural energy.

The line-up continues with a showcase of homegrown talent, including Shekhinah, Manana, Nanette, Kujenga, Strictly Soul featuring Akio, and Yandani.

WAV Festival is the brainchild of The Malachite Group and Africa Creative Agency, two heavyweights known for their influence in global entertainment and cultural innovation.

According to Colin Gayle from ACA, WAV is more than just an event.

“It’s a space where global African culture meets on equal ground,” he says. “For years, I’ve had the privilege of connecting African talent with the world, and this festival continues that journey. We’re proud to spotlight the next wave of voices shaping music, style and identity worldwide.”