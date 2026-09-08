Former ‘Rhythm City’ star Amo Chidi graduates

Congratulations are in order.

Former Rhythm City actress Amo Chidi has graduated from the South African Theological Seminary.

The institution, based in Bryanston, Johannesburg, focuses on Christian theology and ministry training.

Chidi shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she is part of the institution’s Class of 2026.

“A Graduate of the South African Theological Seminary Class of 2026,” she wrote.

She accompanied the announcement with Philippians 1:6, which reads: “Being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

‘Living a life that honours God’

Chidi has been open about her faith journey on social media. She has also shared videos of herself singing and worshipping in church.

In a heartwarming message celebrating her 35th birthday, Chidi opened up about God’s grace throughout her life.

“I have seen the hand of God guiding me through every season, every chapter, and every version of myself! Today, I celebrate the wisdom that comes with age and bid farewell to the vigour of my youth!” Chidi said.

She added that she hopes to continue living a life that honours God.

“May I continue to live a life that honours and brings glory to YOU, and may I walk in YOUR divine purpose! This is truly 35 years of GRACE,” she added.

Chidi rose to fame for her role as Reneilwe in the popular television series Rhythm City.

She has also appeared in popular productions including Netflix’s Love, Sex & 30 Candles.