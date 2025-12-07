‘Performing in SA hits differently’: Moonchild Sanelly on headlining Untitled Basement after international tour

The event will take place on Thursday 18 December 2025.

After touring the UK and Europe, musician and dancer Moonchild Sanelly says she is excited to finally perform at home.

The To Kill a Single Girl hitmaker is set to perform an exclusive set at the Untitled Basement on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

Sanelly said she missed performing in South Africa.

“Performing in South Africa hits differently. No matter where I travel or how far my music goes, there’s a grounding energy here that feels like home in every sense.

“I’ve missed connecting with people who have walked this journey with me — from the early days to everything I’ve become.”

‘Intimate night of raw energy’

The singer said attendees can expect an intimate night of raw energy and bold artistry.

“Untitled Basement is the perfect space because it’s intimate; people get the raw Moonchild, the real stories, the nostalgia, the newness, all of it! I’m excited to perform songs my day-ones know and love, as well as pieces from Full Moon that I’ve been touring abroad,” she added.

Earlier this year, Sanelly released her third studio album, Full Moon. The 12-track album includes the single To Kill a Single Girl (Tequila), which was released in December last year.

She said people can expect a performance of most of the songs from the album on the 18th.

Untitled Basement manager Nosisi Ngakane said the venue takes pride in presenting artists in ways that the community has never experienced before.

“Moonchild has always been a dynamic and exceptionally talented artist. It’s exciting for people to witness Moonchild in her current form, but many may be surprised by the many lives she’s lived to get here, and just how extensive her catalogue and story truly is.

“From her early singing days with a violinist to the powerhouse she is today, her journey is remarkable. It’s also rare to experience Moonchild up close in such an intimate setting. We’re just as excited to see how she chooses to curate her set.”

