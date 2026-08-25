‘I am choosing peace’: DJ Cleo walks away from Radio 2000

DJ Cleo chooses peace, family and purpose as he steps away from radio.

Tlou Cleopas Monyepao, known as DJ Cleo, has announced his departure from Radio 2000 after 28 months, saying he wants to redirect his energy towards his music career, family, studies and, most importantly, his mental health.

The popular Tembisa- born DJ and broadcaster shared the news in an emotional resignation statement, making it clear that his decision was about personal growth rather than a move to another radio station.

“I am choosing to refocus my energy on my music career, my family, my academic journey and most importantly, my peace and mental health,” he said.

DJ Cleo explains why he is leaving

DJ Cleo said his time at Radio 2000 had been rewarding and that he was proud of what he achieved during his 28 months at the station. One of his biggest highlights was hosting The Eskhaleni Party with DJ Cleo, a show he named himself. The programme was nominated for a Telkom Radio Award during its first year on air.

“I am eternally grateful to Mr Tony Soglo and management for identifying me as the ideal candidate to host this show,” he said.

However, the broadcaster now wants to dedicate more time to completing his degree, performing at live events and developing artists. His plans include working with his protégés, uMainfrend Womzulu and Pulinshki, as well as other emerging talent.

DJ Cleo also put speculation about his next broadcasting move to rest, stating that he is not leaving Radio 2000 to join a competing station.

He said he would consider any future career decisions slowly and deliberately. Men in entertainment are speaking openly about mental health.DJ Cleo’s decision comes as more men in the entertainment industry become increasingly open about the importance of protecting their mental wellbeing.

For years, conversations around mental health have often been accompanied by pressure on men to remain strong and silent. Public figures speaking about their peace, emotional wellbeing and the need to step back can help challenge that expectation.

For DJ Cleo, prioritising his mental health appears to be part of creating a healthier balance between his public career and personal life.

A respectful Radio 2000 goodbye

Despite his decision to leave, DJ Cleo remains positive about his time at the station.

“I had an amazing 28 months on the job and will not taint it by saying anything else beyond this point or on any platform,” he said.

He thanked Radio 2000 management, colleagues, listeners and even his critics for being part of his broadcasting journey. He also reaffirmed his respect for the SABC brand and Radio 2000, wishing the station continued success.

For now, DJ Cleo is choosing family, education, music and peace, leaving listeners with his familiar sign-off: “Sizohlangana eskhaleni”.