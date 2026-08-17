Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

WATCH: ‘You just love using people’ – Scoop Makhathini rants about lack of support from SA hip-hop industry

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

17 August 2026

04:11 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The broadcaster opened up on his show 'Not Like Us' with 'Moozlie on Metro FM.

Scoop Makhathini

Scoop Makhathini. Picture: Instagram/@metrofm

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Veteran broadcaster Scoop Makhathini recently opened up about being ignored by industry friends while he was unemployed and away from social media for two years.

Speaking during his show, Not Like Us, with ‘Moozlie on Metro FM, Makhathini said his phone “never rang”, even from people he expected to hear from.

“I went for two years off social media, no work, and you know what? I looked at my phone, and it never rang,” he said.

“Never, ever did it ring, not from strangers, and damn sure not from people I was expecting it to ring from.”

Makhathini said he was referring in particular to people in the South African hip-hop community.

“And I point this out, and I single out especially the cool kid hip-hop community. I’m talking to you guys and girls, but mostly guys,” he said.

‘Manipulative and patronising’

Makhathini said the situation changed after he started getting ‘a little bit of shine’.

“But now, a brother has a little bit of shine like his Cactus jacket, the phone don’t stop ringing, the WhatsApps don’t stop coming,” he said.

“And you know what the patronising thing about it is? They come in like this. Yo, yo, big bro, big bro. Stop it. I don’t want to hear that nonsense, because when I was looking at my phone, you didn’t care whether I was on Instagram or not, neither did you care to find out how I was doing; neither did you care to throw me a bone with some work. But when I got a little bit of shine on, you roll in with your big bro, big bro, big bro, yo.”

Makhathini described the behaviour as “manipulative” and “patronising”.

RELATED ARTICLES

“You don’t love people, you just love using people when you can gain something from them,” he added.

Read more on these topics

hip hop SA Celebrities
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Matlala on former Madlanga witness: ‘I actually hate him. He caused a lot of problems for me’
Rugby Rassie delays team announcement as he confirms Kolisi, Nche are carrying ‘niggles’
Elections 2026 ‘They are nervous about what is going to happen’: Mashaba says the gloves are off in Tshwane coalition as election day looms
Elections 2026 ‘Correct us in our transgressions’: Mbalula asks church to give ANC blessings and prayers ahead of polls
Elections 2026 WATCH: Zuma calls Ramaphosa a ‘crook’ on MK party campaign trail

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News