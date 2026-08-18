‘He was a living archive of Soweto’s history’: Gayton McKenzie on the passing of veteran actor Sol Rachilo

Rachilo died on Sunday at the age of 97.

Tributes are pouring in following the death of veteran actor, poet, playwright and cultural activist Sol “Solrah” Rachilo.

Rachilo died on 16 August 2026 at the age of 97, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture confirmed.

Gayton McKenzie’s tribute to Rachilo

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie described Rachilo as a “living archive” of Soweto’s history.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ntate Sol Rachilo. He was more than an actor and a poet. He was a living archive of Soweto’s history, a mentor to countless young artists, and a steadfast voice for the generation of 1976,” McKenzie said.

The minister said Rachilo’s legacy would continue through his artistic work and the institutions he established.

“His body of work, together with the institutions he established to nurture future generations of artists, will continue to inspire South Africans long after his passing,” he said.

“We mourn the loss of a true cultural elder, and we thank him for a lifetime spent in service of our heritage and our arts. Hamba kahle, Ntate.”

A career spanning more than six decades

Born on 22 February 1929, Rachilo built a career spanning more than six decades in theatre, film, literature and community arts.

He trained as a social worker at the Jan H. Hofmeyer School of Social Work before beginning his acting career after auditioning for Athol Fugard’s No Good Friday.

Rachilo went on to portray Boesman in Fugard’s Boesman and Lena. He also appeared in productions including Joe Bullet, Charlie Steel, Stoney: The One and Only, Sponono, Gangsters, Game for Vultures and Lisenethini.

Beyond acting, he published poetry and prose reflecting on the 1976 Soweto uprising, including Nostalgic Waves from Soweto: Poetic Memories of the June 16th Uprising.

He also mentored young performers and writers through the Children of Soweto Action Centre Drama Academy and Inner Eye Production and Artists’ Management.