‘The heart of our family’ – Kris Jenner mourns the death of her mother

'There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," Kris Jenner wrote.

In a heartfelt announcement that has touched fans around the world, Kris Jenner shared the devastating news of her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon’s passing on Thursday.

The Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch, often called the ultimate “momager,” shared her tribute to the woman who shaped her life and the lives of her famous children and grandchildren on Instagram.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” Kris, 70, wrote alongside a glamour shot of her mother.

“There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family.

“She taught me everything that truly matters-to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.

“She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life’s challenges with resilience and faith,” Jenner continued with deep emotion.

Kris added, “Thanks for every sacrifice you made, every piece of wisdom you shared, and every moment you loved us so completely. I will miss our daily talks, your smile, your laughter.”

Per a report on PEOPLE, MJ Shannon (née Campbell), born on 26 July 1934, in Arkansas, was just shy of her 92nd birthday.

A former model and entrepreneur who ran a children’s clothing store, she appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its successor The Kardashians, endearing herself to viewers with her wit, strength, and unconditional love.

She was a two-time cancer survivor and a pillar for the family through decades of highs and lows.

The great-grandmother is survived by her daughter Kris (her other daughter, Karen Houghton, predeceased her in March 2024) and a large extended family, including grandchildren Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, plus many great-grandchildren.

Family tributes pour in

The tight-knit Kardashian-Jenner clan quickly rallied with their own public expressions of grief and love on social media.

Kim Kardashian shared a touching tribute, remembering her grandmother as “my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin.”

“You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman. You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since.

“You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place. You truly were the matriarch of our family, and your love is woven into all of us,” read part of the caption.

Kylie Jenner reposted a video clip from a fan account showing a home video of her dancing with MJ when she was a child.

The family has long emphasised how MJ embodied the values at the core of their empire: love, loyalty, and showing up for one another.