Beyond Sunday radio: How RnB captured 8.5 billion streaming minutes among Gen Z in South Africa

New Spotify data reveals RnB's massive 2025 in South Africa, led by Gen Z listeners, homegrown stars like Tyla and Sondae, and a thriving live scene.

RnB continues to captivate South African music lovers beyond Sunday radio, with fresh streaming figures underscoring its deep resonance, especially among younger audiences.

Sunday RnB radio has become a beloved cultural institution in South Africa because it offers a weekly ritual of relaxation, nostalgia and emotional connection. After church services, family time or a hectic week, many listeners – across generations and especially in urban areas – tune into stations like Metro FM, 702 or Kaya FM for smooth soul, classic slow jams and contemporary RnB.

Many have said it provides the perfect laid-back soundtrack for unwinding and celebrating love in a local context.

This tradition has strong historical roots. During apartheid, radio served as a vital cultural lifeline that introduced American RnB and soul influences as well as other genres to South African audiences. In the post-apartheid era, dedicated Sunday programming turned into a comforting, enduring habit. Today, it bridges generations: older listeners enjoy timeless classics while younger ones discover both local talents and international hits, making Sunday radio not just background music, but a shared cultural experience that feels distinctly South African in its warmth and accessibility.

In 2025, listeners in the country racked up more than 8.5 billion minutes with the genre – that’s the equivalent of over 142 million hours of soulful vocals, smooth production and heartfelt lyrics.

The appeal skews young according to the latest Spotify data. Nearly 41% of RnB listeners on major platforms in South Africa fall into the 18-24 age bracket, with another 18.7% aged 25-29. This new generation is blending classic sounds with contemporary vibes, keeping the genre vibrant and evolving.

Homegrown stars leading the charge

Leading the local scene is global breakout Tyla, who topped the Spotify charts as the most-streamed South African RnB artist in 2025 (despite coining the genre term “Pop-piano” to describe her sound). She’s joined by a strong cohort of talents including Sondae, Lloyiso, Elaine and Jordan G Welch.

These artists are not only dominating domestic playlists but also contributing to a broader African wave.

Continent-wide, the top RnB streams featured a mix of Afrobeats heavyweights and rising voices like Tems, Ayra Starr, Omah Lay, and Fireboy DML. Standout tracks included Venus, Baby (Is It A Crime), Arike, Lost, and Gimme Dat, which kept playlists spinning from Lagos to Johannesburg.

Live energy matches the streams

The numbers reflect more than just solitary listening – there’s a thriving live scene.

Johannesburg recently hosted Once Upon A Time In Joburg, a major R&B and neo-soul event headlined by American artist SiR. Fans turned out in force, and SiR left impressed by the energy, calling it one of his best shows and praising the local support. He highlighted South African artist Manana as a standout, even sharing an emotional moment about his own mother being a fan.

International RnB acts have been feeding the momentum. Summer Walker brought her intimate, chart-topping sound to Pretoria’s SunBet Arena in October 2025, while Mariah The Scientist delivered performances in South Africa around the turn of the year, including stops in Cape Town and Pretoria.

The good news for fans? The year isn’t over.

RnB icon Brandy Norwood is set to perform in South Africa later in 2026, with shows lined up in Cape Town and Pretoria this December as part of the All White Soul Sessions. Her timeless hits promise to be a highlight for audiences craving both nostalgia and vocal excellence.

Geography and discovery

Streaming remains concentrated in major cities like Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban, and Port Elizabeth, but the love spreads across the continent, with Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Zambia also ranking high.

Playlists such as Ginja, Cocoa Butter, and Afro RnB have played a key role in surfacing both established favourites and new discoveries.