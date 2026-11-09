Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine marries actress Kay Bikitsha

The couple shared photographs from their wedding on social media on Sunday.

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has married South African actress Kamvelihle “Kay” Bikitsha.

The couple shared photographs from their wedding on social media on Sunday, 8 November.

Chaine posted pictures from the celebration on Instagram with the caption: “Mr and Mrs Chaine… Thank you, Jesus.”

The couple had largely kept their relationship private before sharing news of their marriage on social media.

Who is Sipho Chaine’s wife, Kay Bikitsha?

Bikitsha is a familiar face on South African television. She is known for her role as Nozuko Mxenge in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire.

The actress has also appeared in other television productions, including House of Zwide and The Queen.

Chaine, 29, is the first-choice goalkeeper for Orlando Pirates and has also represented Bafana Bafana.

He joined the Soweto-based club during the 2022-23 season.

The goalkeeper won the Betway Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season award in consecutive seasons, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

During the 2025-26 campaign, he recorded 21 clean sheets as Pirates ended their 14 year wait for the league title.

The wedding came a day after Chaine helped Pirates secure a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinals.