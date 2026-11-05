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‘Respect me’: Why Maglera Doe Boy’s street interview clip has the internet talking (VIDEO)

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

6 minute read

5 November 2026

03:49 pm

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A vox-pop question about cheating got a sharp response from Maglera Doe Boy, but his demand for substance struck a chord online.

Why Maglera Doe Boy’s street interview clip has the internet talking

Maglera Doe Boy shuts down “stupid” question and wins South Africa over. Picture: Instagram, @magleradoeboy

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Not every viral moment is manufactured. Some happen because someone simply refuses to play along. Rapper Maglera Doe Boy became the latest star to have South African social media talking after a street interview clip went viral.

A viral TikTok clip, also shared on other platforms, shows him pushing back on a question he clearly considered a waste of his time.

In the video, young interviewer Yonela Dabula approaches him outdoors, introduces herself and opens right with: “Do you believe in cheating back?”

Maglera’s reaction was immediate. Visibly irritated, he dismissed the question as “crazy” and “stupid” and told her to ask him about his art instead.

“The internet makes you guys ask the most stupid things ever. Ask me something real. I just gave you 30 seconds of my life. Respect me.”

From irritation to openness

The tension didn’t last, though. When Dabula shifted to his upcoming music and projects, Maglera’s demeanour changed. He relaxed, opened up and spoke about his recent work, particularly a short film that he is very proud to share with the world.

Per a previously report by The Citizen, the project is called Mzansi. It is a two-part film which also features 25K and Young Stunna and premiered on YouTube on 26 October.

He was praised for that pivot.

Maglera also used the moment to speak more broadly about clip-farming and TikTok-style interviewing, the culture of stopping people in public for quick, provocative soundbites designed to travel rather than to say anything.

Many online reactions framed this as the clip’s highlight: part reprimand, part mentorship. Several users praised him for effectively giving the young interviewer career advice on the spot.

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What are the streets saying?

Reaction was largely in his favour. Many called him “real” and applauded him for demanding respect and substance. A common thread was that the question arrived with no warm-up and no context, and gave him nothing to work with.

Not everyone was on his side. Some viewers felt second-hand embarrassment for the interviewer, while others thought his tone was needlessly harsh for a young content creator trying to make her mark.

Hooks vs. substance

Beyond Maglera and Dabula, the clip has fed an ongoing debate about the state of interviewing in the short-form era.

There is a widely held belief that when content is built around a three-second hook, depth is often the first casualty. This creates an environment where artists are routinely asked shallow questions engineered for shares rather than insight.

This stands in contrast with the meaningful engagement with artists – a skill honed by trained journalists. However, content creators are easier to manage in the view of most artist managers and publicists so they often get the opportunity over a skilled professional.

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entertainment music TikTok viral videos virla
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