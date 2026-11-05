‘It’s energetic and unapologetically JazziQ’: Mr JazziQ on ‘Coolest in the City’

The 11-track project features several Amapiano artists, including Thesiix, Don Deeya, A.W.O, and Young Mafia.

South African DJ and producer Mr JazziQ, real name Tumelo Manyoni, has released a new album, Coolest in the City (C.I.T.C.).

Released through ONErpm, the 11-track project features several Amapiano artists, including Thesiix, Don Deeya, A.W.O, Young Mafia, Shazz Rsa, Magwe ZA, Lemaza, Freddy K, De Rose, Shoes Meister, LoidZa and Ntandokazi M.

Mr JazziQ: ‘It’s confident, it’s energetic, and it’s unapologetically JazziQ’

Mr JazziQ said the album reflects the lifestyle and culture he represents through his music.

“Coolest in the City is more than just a collection of songs. It’s about representing a lifestyle and a culture that I am part of,” he said.

“The city has its own energy, and I wanted that to come through in the music. It’s confident, it’s energetic, and it’s unapologetically JazziQ,” he added.

He said he wanted listeners to connect with the project in different settings.

“I wanted to create a project that people can connect with in different spaces, whether they’re listening with friends, driving around, at a groove or on a big stage.

“Every track brings something different, but together they tell a story about the sounds, people and experiences that continue to inspire me,” he said.

The album includes the singles Katalia and Wozo’bona. The latter features Young Mafia, Don Deeya and A.W.O.

Other tracks on the album include Nostalgia, Utshwala Bay’zolo, Circle Bigger, Tav’tela, Bib Series 001, Ziwa Rough, Chommie Angeke, Skuta and Stance Social.

Outside music production, Mr JazziQ hosts the JazziQ and Friends podcast and is associated with Vibes On Main nightclub in Sandton. His events include Stance Social and Danko JazziQue Homecoming.