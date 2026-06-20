Singer Azana among Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 finalists – See full list

The Miss SA 2026 Top 24 includes professionals from diverse fields such as medicine, law, engineering, accounting and entrepreneurship, alongside students from across the country.

The Miss South Africa (Miss SA) Organisation has announced its 2026 Top 24 finalists.

Singer Azana is among the contestants competing for the national crown this year.

In her May entry video, the BoGogo hitmaker said her advocacy focuses on improving access to education for children in rural areas and townships.

“As I take this action of not shrinking from my purpose, my advocacy is directed towards the future of my country, the youth,” she said.

The Miss SA 2026 Top 24 also includes medical doctor and entrepreneur Dr Mankgodi Mampuru, chartered accountant and model Jessica Stewart, attorney and content creator Nompumelelo Maduna, and engineer Thandi Mthombeni, alongside students, entrepreneurs and professionals from across the country.

Here is the full list of Miss South Africa 2026 Top 24 finalists

Alia Khan Koumantarakis (21, KwaZulu-Natal)

Filmmaker, author and creative entrepreneur from Durban, Alia Khan Koumantarakis is an AFDA graduate and founder of Stalia Productions. A published novelist, she promotes literacy and creative empowerment. Inspired by her own experience of overcoming dyslexia, she advocates for improved access to books, writing opportunities and creative industry mentorship.

Amogelang Bunu (27, Gauteng)

Speech therapist and audiologist from Mabopane, she focuses on child communication health and early screening. Founder of Bunu Speech Therapy and Audiology, she advocates for safe play spaces and improved developmental support for children.

Bonolo Marang Motau (25, Gauteng)

Brand and marketing professional from Johannesburg, she holds multiple commerce degrees from Wits University. She advocates for digital inclusion and educational access through Smart Education Hubs supporting learners with applications, bursaries and digital literacy.

Cwenga Koyana Kotu-Rammopo (27, Gauteng)

Social entrepreneur and digital storyteller, she is Co-Founder of Talitha Together, supporting adolescent mothers and pregnant learners. Her work focuses on education access, skills development and empowerment of young parents.

Gift Ntimani (24, Gauteng)

Aviation entrepreneur and remote pilot from Atteridgeville, she founded Kasi to the World, introducing youth to aviation opportunities. She advocates for youth employment through aviation skills development.

Ipeleng Pearl Madiba (23, North West)

Archaeologist and honours student at Wits University, she focuses on African heritage and identity. She advocates for heritage education and cultural awareness among young people.

Katlego Malebye (31, Gauteng)

Candidate architect from Pretoria, she is the founder of Build for Change. Her advocacy centres on affordable housing, youth employment and increasing women’s participation in STEM and the built environment.

Kaylan Matthews (30, Eastern Cape)

Fitness coach and entrepreneur from Gqeberha, founder of Coach Kay. She promotes mental wellness through movement and advocates for resilience and healthy lifestyles.

Kendra Norah Horne (29, Western Cape)

Sports scientist from Hermanus, she focuses on mental health and community wellness through physical activity programmes and youth sport initiatives.

Nongcebo Mngadi (30, KwaZulu-Natal)

Filmmaker and storyteller from Durban, she uses film to drive social awareness. Living with Stage 2 endometriosis, she advocates for women’s health, youth employment and creative industry growth.

Lesego Khumo Nyathela (30, Gauteng)

Model and healthcare advocate from Springs, she focuses on chronic illness education and organ donation awareness. She leads a healthcare advocacy platform and volunteers in community initiatives.

Makhosazana Azana Masango (25, KwaZulu-Natal)

Musician and law student, she promotes access to education in underserved schools and supports youthdevelopment through music and mentorship.

Modiegi Mashamaite (27, Gauteng)

Journalist and education advocate focused on educational equity and youth opportunity, working to expand access to learning resources and skills development.

Ndiwanga Muravha (22, Mpumalanga)

Agriculture Master’s student and youth advocate, she founded Crimson Creative, a digital skills initiative supporting youth entrepreneurship and employability.

Ofentse Motaung (22, Gauteng)

Writer and youth advocate focused on mental wellness, entrepreneurship and creative empowerment. She supports literacy and safe spaces for youth expression.

Palesa van Rooyen (27, Free State)

Medical doctor and child health advocate focusing on child safety, nutrition and early childhood development through community healthcare programmes.

Sanelisiwe Diko (26, Eastern Cape)

Pharmacist and healthcare advocate promoting health literacy, preventative care and improved access to healthcare services in underserved communities.

Sibahle Ngwenya (28, KwaZulu-Natal)

Machine learning engineer and researcher focused on AI innovation, digital literacy and mental health solutions, with a focus on women in tech.

Simoné Tshituka (26, Gauteng)

Actuarial science professional advocating for improved mathematics education and STEM access, with a focus on mentorship for young women.

Sunshine Dlangamandla (29, Gauteng)

Architect and educator focused on African identity and cultural storytelling through Pan-African learning and design initiatives.

Tebogo Molatlhegi (29, Gauteng)

Investment specialist and entrepreneur advocating for mental wellness and creative expression through arts-based empowerment initiatives.

Tiyani Makamu (27, Gauteng)

Communications professional and entrepreneur focused on small business development, supporting young entrepreneurs through mentorship and digital platforms.

Unami Mthethwa (29, KwaZulu-Natal)

Content creator and media professional advocating for youth leadership and women’s entrepreneurship through digital storytelling.

Zoalize Jansen Van Rensburg (20, Gauteng)

Author and entrepreneur focused on education and youth empowerment. She is a published writer and founder of youth leadership initiatives.