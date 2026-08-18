Money Mike says ‘there are a lot of misconceptions around him’

The rapper opens up about loss, business, music and allegations surrounding his name.

Money Mike SA is ready to tell his side of the story, and this time, he is not holding back.

The rapper and entrepreneur, born Ibrahim Abdul Fakhouri, sits down with Tshego and Luthando “BU” Mthembu on All The Smoke for a conversation. This conversation digs beneath the flashy image many people associate with him.

Rather than simply talking about music and business, he went on the Podcast and Chill Network show ‘All The Smoke’, hosted by rapper Tshego and actor BU. He used the platform to address the controversy surrounding his name and opened up about the personal experiences that shaped him.

Money Mike wants his side heard

“I went on there to clear my name,” Money Mike says.

“There are a lot of misconceptions around my image, and people have created a picture of me without knowing my journey or the things I have had to go through to get here.”

The rapper’s comments come after allegations and public statements made by Amapiano artist Tebogo G Mashego placed Money Mike at the centre of a heated public conversation.

Money Mike’s management previously rejected allegations linking him to serious criminal activity, including claims of human trafficking, calling them false, malicious and defamatory. In addition, his management has also maintained that he had never met Mashego.

“We unequivocally deny and strongly condemn the claims made against Money Mike SA, including any suggestions connecting him to human trafficking or any criminal conduct. These statements are entirely baseless, malicious, defamatory, and harmful to the reputation he has worked tirelessly to establish over many years.

“For clarity, Money Mike SA has never met Mashego. His only prior knowledge of Mashego was through his friend and business associate, TMG. Additionally, there has never been any personal or professional interaction between them. Thus, nothing could substantiate the serious allegations made against our client.”

On the podcast, however, the rapper responded directly and explained his version of events.

Behind the lifestyle

Away from the controversy, Money Mike gives viewers a glimpse into the experiences behind his public persona.

He speaks about losing his parents, his journey into the nightclub business, and the entrepreneurial decisions that helped him build his lifestyle. “I wanted people to hear from me directly,” he says. “I have worked too hard to allow misconceptions about who I am to become my story.”

Music remains an important part of the rapper’s identity.

In February, he released his six-track EP The Caine Effect: Budra. He followed the project with singles including “ON GAWD”, “MA SHIFTO SHI”, “AKBAR MAFIA” and “MADE OFF THE STREETS”. It seems he’s been busy.

His May single “ON GAWD” was recorded in Beirut and produced by Nagib and Ziggy. Meanwhile, his music continues to reflect his African and Arabian heritage.

Beyond music, he has been expanding the Yalla Habibi Cartel brand and building his profile as an entrepreneur.

In May, he was also announced as a True Religion brand ambassador, adding another commercial partnership to his growing portfolio.