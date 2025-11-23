Siya’s ‘new Rachel’ LATEST: Rachel Kolisi channels ‘inner Tupac’ – unfollows WAG Saskia Snyman

Rugby royalty rift: Is Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's 'new Rachel' rewriting the script of SA's former golden couple's post-divorce drama?

In the world of international sports, where triumphs on the field often spill into personal headlines, the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s love life is once again stealing the spotlight.

As the 34-year-old flanker moves on post-divorce, whispers of a new romance with Dutch influencer Rachel John intensify.

Dutch influencer Rachel John and Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi stepped out together in Turin after the national rugby team’s crushing victory against Italy on Saturday. Pictures: Instagram and X

This especially after his ex-wife unfollowed Bok WAG Saskia Snyman seen catching “gees” with the “other Rachel” at the ATP title match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner last Saturday in Turin, Italy.

‘Light reveals: Rachel Kolisi ‘goes cryptic’ amid Siya’s romance rumours

Adding to the intrigue, the former “First Lady of Rugby”, Rachel Kolisi, also headed to Instagram this week to share a somewhat cryptic quote:

"When God opens your eyes to something, it won't always make people happy. Discernment disrupts conflict. Light reveals what darkness tries to protect."

Interpreted by onlookers as a veiled nod to what appears to be a blossoming romance between her former husband and the influencer, it underscores themes of revelation and discomfort amid the rumours.

‘Proverbs 31 woman or my inner Tupac’

Then there’s the meme in another Instagram Story posted by Rachel:

“POV [Point of view]. Just here tryna decide if I’m gonna handle it like a Proverbs 31 woman or channel my inner Tupac”.

The cryptic post – a humorous yet pointed dilemma between biblical poise and fiery retaliation – has left fans wondering whether it’s direct shade sparked by Siya and John’s courtside appearance,

The Kolisi divorce

Rachel and Bok captain Siya Kolisi announced their divorce after eight years of marriage. Pictures: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi

The Kolisis announced their divorce just more than a year ago in October 2024. just more than a year after the Kolisis announced their separation in October 2024.

The once golden couple share a son, Nicholas, and daughter. Keziah – who turned eight today (Sunday, 23 November).

Siya Kolisi and Rachel John: THAT courtside spark – What to know

Following the Springboks’ victory over Italy in Turin, Kolisi traded the pitch for premium courtside seats at the high-stakes AFP final alongside his close mates and Springbok powerhouse locks Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman.

Seated next to Snyman’s blonde wife was Rachel John, whose bubbly energy lit up the footage.

As the jovial trio – Siya, Rachel, and Saskia – shared laughs and dance moves in a now-viral clip featured on the ATP’s X account, romance rumours started circulating at the speed of light.

Who is Rachel John?

Surfing and JBay Surf House

The Dutch influencer is listed as the founder and director of JBay Surf House, with which John supports underprivileged children and where surfing forms an integral part of the NGO’s operations.

Rachel John has channeled her passion for surfing into the NGO JBay Surf House, through which she strives to uplift underprivileged children. Pictures: Instagram

Author

She has also, like Siya, published a book – Gelukkig heb ik ADHD – in which she shares personal experiences, photos and insights on how she came to the realisation that ADHD “is not something that needs to be fixed, but something that you can learn to understand”.

Reality star and martial arts fighter

The brunette beauty is also a reality star and competitive martial arts fighter. She was named the winner of Special Forces VIPS 2025, a programme that challenges celebrities from all backgrounds to master challenges based on special forces training.

Influencer with massive reach

The dynamic influencer has 760,000 followers on TikTok, 63,000 on YouTube and 300,000 on Instagram.

Rachel John already moving in Bok circle

Reporting on the viral moment earlier this week, The Citizen revealed that Rachel John already boasts ties to the Bok circle.

She’s followed by Springboks WAGs like Anastacia Mbonambi, Anlia Etzebeth, Marise Pollard, including Saskia, who often leaves friendly comments on her posts.

Kolisi, too, frequently likes her content, and her charity work for underprivileged kids in South Africa mirrors the Kolisi Foundation’s ethos.

The South African also noted John’s presence at events like Kolisi’s 100th Test cap in Paris, where she was spotted in London mere miles away.

The ‘unfollow’ heard round the rugby world

One can’t help but wonder whether – with shared names, philanthropic passions, and rugby connections – this “new Rachel” is rewriting the script of the Kolisis post-divorce drama.

Social media sleuths soon discovered Rachel Kolisi had unfollowed Saskia Snyman on Instagram.

Rachel, once tight with the WAG pack – sharing posts, likes, and photos – stopped engaging back in September with Snyman’s wife, but the timing feels pointed now.

As detailed in Briefly News, the duo’s fallout aligns with Saskia’s apparent warmth toward John, including comments and follows.

While Saskia still follows Rachel, the one-way street has Mzansi buzzing with one X user labelling “the betrayal” as “astronomical”, tying it to Rachel’s recent posts on grief and healing.

Y’all acting like this wouldn’t completely alter how you navigate relationships is boring me. Akuve nithanda ukuzenza ama savage atshwamile.

This is a very VALID and necessary crash out. The betrayal is astronomical and I hope she heals from this ❤️ https://t.co/P3Pc5jvJbZ — MaNgcamane 💜 (@sibusimaseko) January 11, 2025

Deeper dives via Woman & Home Magazine and News24 reveal John’s decision to settle in Jeffreys Bay and efforts to uplift the Estern Cape town’s community – positioning her as more than a fleeting date.

Post-divorce reflections of Rachel Kolisi

Rachel Kolisi, ever the picture of grace, has leaned into solo adventures post-divorce – from Paris trips celebrating Siya’s 100th Test cap milestone to TikToks on “gonna handle it” amid separation woes.

Rachel Kolisi graces the cover of Woman’s Health; and representing the Kolisi Foundation with Springboks captain Siya Kolisi. Pictures: Instagram womenshealthmagazine and kolisifoundation

The 35-year-old’s rebrand away from the Kolisi Foundation signals forward momentum, yet the unfollow hints at lingering rawness – especially with her latest cryptic social media drops that fans are decoding as subtle jabs at the “New Rachel”.

One of Rachel’s most recent posts features a serene clip of her sitting alone on a beach, deep in thought, captioned simply “Falling forward”.

It’s framed as a raw glimpse into her grieving process post-separation, blending vulnerability with quiet strength.

Two Rachels in the mix for Siya Kolisi?

For Siya, single life post-World Cup glory appears to be vibrant – dancing in Turin, quoting Bible verses on joy. But with two Rachels in the mix, fans wonder: Is this a cosmic joke or a fresh chapter?

South Africa’s flanker Siya Kolisi poses for pictures with fans following the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, south-west London on 4 October 2025. Picture: Adrian DENNIS/ AFP

Whether it’s budding romance or friendly vibes, one thing’s clear: In Mzansi’s rugby heartland, love stories tackle harder than any scrum.