Ex-Pirates goalie Ofori open to PSL offers despite overseas interest

The Ghanaian international is currently a free agent after parting ways with AmaZulu.

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori is not ruling out a return to South African football despite reported interest from clubs overseas.

The Ghanaian international is currently a free agent after parting ways with AmaZulu at the end of last season. The 33-year-old is keeping himself fit while assessing his options as he looks to revive his career and secure his next move.

Ofori boasts considerable experience in South African football, having previously represented Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu.

Despite attracting interest from clubs abroad, no concrete offers have emerged for the experienced shot-stopper, with sources close to the player revealing that several enquiries have been made about his availability.

“A player like him carries a big name and clubs are always inquiring but at the moment there’s nothing on the table,” a source close to the player said.

“There’s no rush at the moment but if the right offer comes in, I’m sure he will take it because he hasn’t closed the door on South African teams despite there being interest in some teams in Europe and also on the continent.”