‘There is still so much I want to achieve’: DJ Melzi on taking over Dubai after spending a month in China

The DJ is also working on new music to be released around Easter 2027.

South African DJ and music producer DJ Melzi is preparing for a two-week run of performances in Dubai after spending a month performing in China.

The artist, whose real name is Tumelo Mphai, said his international performances had given him opportunities to connect with new audiences and gain experience in different entertainment markets.

DJ Melzi on performing in China

Melzi said he had a great experience in China and looked forward to exploring other parts of the world.

“China was a great experience for me. Spending a whole month gave me the opportunity to experience a different environment and connect with people through music,” he said.

The DJ said performing for audiences unfamiliar with his music required him to pay attention to their responses and adjust to the atmosphere.

“You cannot assume that every crowd will respond the same way, so you have to pay attention to the people and understand what works for them,” he said.

“It was exciting to take my sound there and see how music brings people together, even when you come from different backgrounds.”

Melzi also highlighted Aporro, in China, as one of the venues he enjoyed performing at.

Taking over Dubai

Following his stay in China, Melzi is preparing to embark on a two-week club run in Dubai.

He said he was looking forward to meeting new people, performing for different audiences and expanding his international experience.

“Every country has its own entertainment culture, and I believe there is always something to learn when you put yourself in a new environment,” he said.

“For me, it is about building relationships, creating opportunities and making sure that wherever I go, I represent myself and South African music well.”

Melzi said he hoped to introduce audiences in Dubai to South African music.

Beyond his work as a DJ and producer, Melzi is a brand ambassador for fashion label Vialli.

He said fashion was another way to express his personality while keeping music at the centre of his career.

“Music is at the centre of what I do, but I also believe that your style says something about your personality and how you carry yourself,” he said.

Melzi said his partnership with Vialli brought together two important aspects of entertainment: music and fashion.

“I want everything associated with DJ Melzi to feel authentic to me, whether I am performing, producing music or representing a brand,” he said.

New music planned for Easter 2027

Melzi is also planning to release new music around Easter 2027. He said he would share more details about the project in due course.

“I do not want to give too much away just yet, but the plan is to bring my fans something fresh while continuing to grow as a DJ and producer,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, Melzi said he was grateful for the opportunities to perform internationally and pursue his music.

He said he wanted to continue expanding his audience beyond South Africa and develop his career as a DJ and producer.

“There is still so much I want to achieve, though. I want to keep growing my music, reach more people internationally and build a career that continues to open doors for me and the people I work with,” he said.

“I see this as another chapter, not the finish line. There is still a lot more I want to do.”