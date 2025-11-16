‘This was a long road’: Pamela Nomvete celebrates passport victory

Nomvete previously shared she was struggling to renew her passport due to identity verification issues.

Actress Pamela Nomvete has confirmed that her South African passport has been renewed after months of delays.

Nomvete, who is based in the United Kingdom, previously disclosed that she had been unable to travel to South Africa due to complications with the renewal process.

In August, she wrote on Instagram that she was being asked to prove her South African citizenship for the renewal.

“This year, my South African passport expired, and now I am trying to renew it,” she wrote.

“I am literally being told all over again to prove my South African citizenship and produce my late parents’ documents — their birth certificates and ID documents.

“My parents are now on the ancestral plane, so I am not able to get these papers.”

Pamela Nomvete’s passport finally renewed

On Saturday, Nomvete announced that the matter had been resolved.

“The fight to get my South African passport renewed has finally been won! This was a long road for something so simple,” she wrote.

She expressed her gratitude for the support she received.

“Thank you for speaking out with me. It seems we were heard by Home Affairs in South Africa, and this is opening a dialogue at the government level to revisit a process that is clearly flawed.

“Thank you again for making a stand. Yet another confirmation that if we do not stand up for our human rights, no one else will,” she added.

