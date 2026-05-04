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‘Thank you for defending my honour’: Nimrod Nkosi addresses leaked voice note

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

4 May 2026

01:01 pm

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Nkosi thanked his supporters for defending him online.

Nimrod Nkosi

Nimrod Nkosi. Picture: X/Twtter

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Actor Nimrod Nkosi has shared an update after a private WhatsApp voice note, in which he spoke about his career struggles, was leaked.

In the recording, Nkosi spoke about difficulties finding work despite nearly two decades in the entertainment industry.

“Almost 20 years, I’ve given my work, my talent to the industry, this career, now I’m losing it all,” he said.

“I thought I should confess that at least, so that I have someone who can support me as a man. I’ve been keeping quiet about it.”

Following the leak, Nkosi posted a video on Instagram thanking supporters who defended him online.

“All I wanted to say to you was thank you very, very, very much for defending my honour. And it was good to hear your arguments as well and your opinions on various subjects that this evoked,” he said.

He also reassured his fans about his wellbeing.

“The most important thing is, I suppose, proof of life. Is Nimrod Nkosi okay? Yes, I am okay. You can see me, I’m smiling, and I’m alright. My family’s alright. My boy is alright.”

‘#GetNimrodeNkosiAJob’

Nkosi also responded to the #GetNimrodeNkosiAJob campaign, which trended on social media after the leak.

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“That was amazing. I’ve never seen such a thing in my life where it says Get Nimrode Nkosi a Job. Well, if you’re going to go ahead with that, then do not be surprised if you see me at your job. Don’t be shocked because I will land there,” he said.

“But the most important thing I wanted to really tell you is that Umfowenu is okay, and everything is going well.”

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