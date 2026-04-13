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Tributes continue to pour in for legendary actor Peter Terry

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By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

13 April 2026

12:19 pm

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Terry was widely known for his roles in television shows such as 'Egoli: Place of Gold', 'Rockville', 'Generations and Scandal!'

Peter Terry

Peter Terry. Picture: Facebook

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Tributes continue to pour in for veteran actor Peter Terry.

Terry, who was widely known for his roles in television shows such as Egoli: Place of Gold, Rockville, Generations and Scandal!, died on Friday, 10 April, aged of 75.

In a statement released at the time, his daughter said the family was devastated by his passing.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce our beloved Peter Terry, father, husband, and friend, passed away this morning.

“If you have capacity, please light a candle for him and hold him close in your thoughts. With love, The Terry Family,” she said.

She added that the family is “incredibly devastated but knows that he is free of pain and suffering”.

Tributes pour in for Peter Terry

Fans and industry colleagues have since taken to social media to share their condolences, remembering Terry as a passionate and respected figure in the industry.

“Hope God accepts you with the same love and care you gave me. Rest in peace, Peter Terry,” wrote Amos Darien.

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) also paid tribute.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary actor, Peter Terry. He lent his brilliant acting skills to various roles in productions including Scandal!, Generations and Saftas-winning Binnelanders. Condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

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Funeral and memorial service details have not yet been announced.

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