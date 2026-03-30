‘Never in a million years’: Leleti Khumalo celebrates doctorate honour

The actress was awarded a Doctor of Laws (LLD) honoris causa.

Veteran actress Leleti Khumalo has received an honorary doctorate from Rhodes University.

She was awarded a Doctor of Laws (LLD) (honoris causa) in recognition of her contribution to theatre, film and television.

Khumalo shared the news on Instagram following the ceremony.

“Dr Leleti Khumalo. Never in a million years did I ever think that would be my title,” she wrote.

She reflected on her journey and the significance of the honour.

“From a little girl in the dusty streets of KwaMashu to a holder of an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) (honoris causa) from Rhodes University in recognition of my profound contribution to South African theatre, film and television, and for my enduring role in using storytelling to illuminate the social realities of our country,” she said.

She added: “Oh, I could only dream, and now it’s a reality for little old me. Thank you for seeing me Rhodes University. I still don’t have the words.”

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Living with vitiligo

Khumalo also spoke about living with Vitiligo during the ceremony.

“My journey with vitiligo… in an industry that often places unrealistic expectations on appearance, embracing my skin became an act of defiance. It became a declaration that beauty is not confined to uniformity,” she said.

She said living with vitiligo has taught her acceptance

“It has given me an opportunity to stand as a symbol for others who may feel unseen, hidden or misunderstood,” she added.

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