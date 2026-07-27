‘It felt too big for me’: Tyla on almost turning down FIFA World Cup national anthem performance

Tyla performed ahead of the tournament's opening match between South Africa and Mexico.

Grammy-winning singer Tyla has revealed that she almost turned down the opportunity to perform South Africa’s national anthem at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tyla performed ahead of the tournament’s opening match between South Africa and Mexico.

the first south african pop star to reach this stage, now serving vocals at the world cup. 🇿🇦 🤍 pic.twitter.com/8KSuPmHKHE — fan ✶ tyla iconic (@tylaiconic) June 11, 2026

Speaking to Big Boy on Big Boy TV, the singer said the scale of the event made her nervous.

“Too big, like the World Cup. And also all the times I’ve watched people perform the national anthem, especially the American one. Like singing the national anthem is not that easy. So I was very nervous about it.”

She said her initial reaction was to decline the offer.

“At first, I honestly was like, ‘No, I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m ready.'”

However, Tyla said she realised she would have regretted passing up the opportunity.

“If I didn’t do it, I feel like I would have regretted it. But when I got the offer, I just felt it was too big for me.”

‘It was so heartwarming’

Reflecting on the performance, Tyla said it was a special moment.

“It was so heartwarming. And just seeing South Africa, like our team, Bafana Bafana, there. And just knowing that people back home are watching me sing our national anthem.”