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‘It felt too big for me’: Tyla on almost turning down FIFA World Cup national anthem performance

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

27 July 2026

02:40 pm

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Tyla performed ahead of the tournament's opening match between South Africa and Mexico.

Tyla on fifa world cup stage

Tyla performs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 11, 2026. (Photo by Ian Robles/Eyepix Group/NurPhoto) (Photo by Eyepix / NurPhoto via AFP)

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Grammy-winning singer Tyla has revealed that she almost turned down the opportunity to perform South Africa’s national anthem at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Tyla performed ahead of the tournament’s opening match between South Africa and Mexico.

Speaking to Big Boy on Big Boy TV, the singer said the scale of the event made her nervous.

“Too big, like the World Cup. And also all the times I’ve watched people perform the national anthem, especially the American one. Like singing the national anthem is not that easy. So I was very nervous about it.”

She said her initial reaction was to decline the offer.

“At first, I honestly was like, ‘No, I don’t think so. I don’t think I’m ready.'”

However, Tyla said she realised she would have regretted passing up the opportunity.

“If I didn’t do it, I feel like I would have regretted it. But when I got the offer, I just felt it was too big for me.”

‘It was so heartwarming’

Reflecting on the performance, Tyla said it was a special moment.

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“It was so heartwarming. And just seeing South Africa, like our team, Bafana Bafana, there. And just knowing that people back home are watching me sing our national anthem.”

Read more on these topics

Anthem Fifa Club World Cup Tyla

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