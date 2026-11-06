‘What a beautiful place to begin my journey’: Hollywood star Forest Whitaker enjoys Mzansi [PICS]

'The Last King of Scotland' star is in South Africa.

Hollywood actor Forest Whitaker has taken to social media to share a glimpse of his Cape Town getaway.

The legendary actor has been exploring the South African city alongside American lawyer Lee Merritt.

In an Instagram post, Whitaker shared pictures from Constantia Glen, a wine estate in Cape Town’s Constantia Valley.

“What a beautiful place to begin my journey in Cape Town! A big thank you to Constantia Glen for welcoming us to your stunning wine estate. Such a wonderful experience,” he captioned the post.

The visit has also included engagements focused on young people and community development through his Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI).

Connecting with young entrepreneurs in SA

Merritt shared details of their visit, saying they joined the WPDI to celebrate and connect with young peacemakers and entrepreneurs.

The programme includes celebrating graduates, meeting emerging entrepreneurs at a business incubator and playing basketball at a facility established by Whitaker.

“I left inspired by young people committed to building a more peaceful and prosperous future for their communities.

“They have the vision, the talent, and the determination. Our responsibility is to help ensure they have the resources and opportunities to put those gifts to work.

“Grateful to Forest, the WPDI team, and every young leader who shared their story with us. Investing in the next generation is how we turn our hopes for a better world into something that lasts,” Merritt wrote.

In another post, Merritt praised Whitaker’s commitment to humanitarian work and his investment in South Africa’s future.

“While the world knows Forest for his extraordinary contributions to film, I’ve come to admire him just as much for his commitment to humanity and his investment in the people and future of South Africa,” he wrote.

Through the WPDI, Whitaker supports initiatives focused on creating opportunities for young people, empowering communities and promoting peace.