Celeste Ntuli’s ‘Celeste & Da Big Dudes’ returns for second edition

This year's line-up includes Kagiso KG Mogadi, Dillan Oliphant, Summary, Mdu Ntuli and more.

Celeste Ntuli has announced the second edition of Celeste & Da Big Dudes.

The comedy show will return on Saturday, 8 August 2026, at Emperors Palace.

Line-up

The annual show brings together established performers and emerging talent for an evening of stand-up comedy.

This year’s line-up includes Kagiso KG Mogadi, Dillan Oliphant, Summary, Mdu Ntuli, Tumi Stopnonsons, Sandile Makhanya and Q Dube.

Ntuli will host the event, while Kamo Kaofela will provide the musical direction.

“Celeste & Da Big Dudes has always been about bringing people together through laughter. Every year we aim to build something bigger, stronger and more memorable, and 2026 will be no different. I’m excited for what we’ve put together,” Ntuli said.

‘Queen of Zulu Comedy’

Ntuli is one of South Africa’s best-known stand-up comedians and actresses. She rose to fame after finishing as a finalist on the second season of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009 before building a successful career in comedy.

Often referred to as the “Queen of Zulu Comedy”, Ntuli became the first South African female comedian to release a one-woman comedy DVD, Seriously, Celeste. She has also appeared in TV productions including Isibaya, Looking for Love, Lockdown, 10 Days in Sun City and Jiva!