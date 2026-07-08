‘I’m not happy,’ says DJ Cleo after being dropped from Zambia and Tanzania gigs [VIDEO]

Cleo says he was removed from the line-ups following the anti-immigration march that took place on 30 June.

DJ Cleo says two of his international performances have been cancelled after last week’s anti-immigration march.

In a video shared on TikTok, the producer and DJ said he was informed that he had been dropped from gigs in Zambia and Tanzania.

“Yo guys, I’m not happy. I just woke up to a message that my gigs, one in Zambia and the other in Tanzania, have been cancelled, or rather, I’ve been removed from the line-up because of the march that happened the other day,” he said.

Cleo added that he does not know the main reason why he was dropped.

“So I don’t know if we as South African artists or DJs have been targeted or it’s a reciprocation of sorts, and I’m not blaming anyone. We do have a serious issue in this country.”

Other SA artists removed from line-ups

Several South African musicians have been removed from line-ups at events in other African countries following the March and March movement.

The movement is a citizen-led campaign calling for stricter immigration enforcement and the deportation of undocumented foreign nationals.

Singer Makhadzi recently appealed for unity after she was removed from the line-up of a concert in Zimbabwe.

Other artists affected include award-winning duo Mafikizolo, who were removed from the Buddie Beatz Concert in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Musa Keys was also dropped from the line-up of the Mighty Zambezi Lager Bonfire Festival, which was scheduled to take place at Donnybrook Park in Harare on 4 July 2026.