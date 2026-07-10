From Skhumba’s Weekend Comedy to The Soirée: Here’s what’s happening in Joburg this weekend

Whether you're a fan of comedy, theatre or live music, Johannesburg and its surrounding areas have a variety of events taking place this weekend.

Whether you’re planning a night out with friends or a family outing, Johannesburg has a range of entertainment options this weekend.

From stand-up comedy and theatre to live music and classical performances, there are events taking place across the city and its surrounding areas.

Here’s what’s happening in Johannesburg this weekend

Skhumba’s Weekend Comedy Special

Comedian Skhumba will perform at the Mardi Gras Theatre at Carnival City on Friday and Saturday.

The stand-up show promises an evening of comedy and storytelling. The event starts at 7pm and is restricted to adults aged 18 and older.

When: Friday, 10 July and Saturday, 11 July, from 7pm

Where: Mardi Gras Theatre, Carnival City, Boksburg

Soulful Night with Ramzeey

Singer Ramzeey will headline Soulful Night at Hard Rock Cafe Johannesburg on Friday evening.

The event features live music and entertainment. Tickets cost R250.

When: Friday, 10 July, from 6pm

Where: Hard Rock Cafe Johannesburg, Sandton

Final weekend of Constellations

Nick Payne’s Constellations concludes its Johannesburg run this weekend at Theatre on the Square.

The production follows Marianne, a physicist, and Roland, a beekeeper, as they navigate different versions of their relationship through the lens of quantum theory and parallel realities.

Tickets range from R180 for pensioners to R220 for general admission.

When: Until Saturday, 11 July

Where: Theatre on the Square, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton

The Soirée by Stella Artois

Stella Artois will host The Soirée: Courtside Couture at James & Ethel Gray Park on Saturday.

The event combines fashion, food and live entertainment in an outdoor setting.

When: Saturday, 11 July

Where: James & Ethel Gray Park, Melrose

Ready to take your Stella Soirée experience to the next level is the iconic, 'KING THA' @thandiswamazwai.​



​Which song are you excited to hear her perform live at the #StellaSoiree? pic.twitter.com/EwK6t6PDK9 — StellaArtoisAfrica (@StellaArtoisZA) June 19, 2026

Love, Longing and Broadway

Bass-baritone Christiaan Snyman will make his debut at the Recitals at Glenshiel concert series on Sunday.

Accompanied by pianist Ilse Myburgh, Snyman will perform works by composers including Tchaikovsky, Strauss and Schumann, alongside songs from musicals such as My Fair Lady, Les Misérables and South Pacific.

Tickets start from R200.

When: Sunday, 12 July, 3pm to 5pm

Where: Glenshiel, Westcliff, Randburg