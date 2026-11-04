Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shares a little kids’ magic

Award-winning 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' ballet returns to Joburg for 11 performances, bringing Willy Wonka's magical world to life.

Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is returning to the Johannesburg stage after winning several major theatre awards following its 2024 debut.

Joburg Ballet’s production, choreographed by Mario Gaglione, brings Willy Wonka’s fantastical world to life through dance, music and theatrical spectacle.

The production won Best Production at the 2025 Naledi Theatre Awards and Outstanding Dance Production at the National Arts and Culture Awards.

The ballet returns for 11 performances at the Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, from 27 November to 6 December 2026. Tickets cost between R200 and R980 through Webtickets, with discounts available for children, students and pensioners.

Gaglione was enthusiastic about bringing Dahl’s characters to life and said the importance of live theatre must not be underestimated. He also shared why adults could benefit from rediscovering a little childhood magic.

What can ballet offer that the book and films cannot?

I think ballet brings a completely different dimension to the story. Through movement, music and the physicality of dance, we can explore the characters and their emotions in a very different way. It also allows us to create a very theatrical and visually rich world, with all the magic, humour and eccentricity that make Charlie so special.

Charlie explores greed, kindness and entitlement. Are these themes still relevant?

Very relevant, perhaps even more today than ever. We live in a world where people are often encouraged to want more and more, sometimes without thinking about others.

I think Charlie reminds us that kindness, humility and being grateful for what we have are values that should never go out of fashion.

The team behind ‘Charlie and The Chocolate Factory’: Revil Jayden, Mario Monike, Lauge Sorensen. Picture: Supplied

Do adults sometimes forget how to enjoy a little magic?

Absolutely! I think as adults we sometimes become so caught up in our daily responsibilities that we forget to stop and enjoy the little things.

I hope this production can bring back some of that childlike excitement, even if just for a couple of hours. After all, a little bit of magic is good for everyone!

Why is Charlie a good introduction to ballet?

Because it is a very accessible production, even for someone who has never watched ballet before. It has a familiar story, wonderful music, colourful characters, humour and lots of theatrical moments. You don’t need to know anything about ballet to enjoy it. You can simply sit back and let yourself be entertained!

How do dancers tell a story and make us laugh without words?

That is one of the most fascinating things about dance. Through movement, facial expressions, body language and music, we can communicate so much without needing words.

Each character has a very distinct personality, and I try to translate that into movement. Sometimes a small gesture or a particular way of moving can say much more than a whole sentence!

What can live theatre give children that screens cannot?

I think there is something very special about experiencing a story live, in the same room as the performers.

The excitement, the music, the movement, the costumes and the energy of the stage create a connection that you simply cannot replicate on a screen. It also allows children to use their imagination and experience something together with other people.

Why should families come and see Charlie, and what will they take home?

Because it is a wonderful experience to share, whether you are a child or an adult.

There is something for everyone, from the humour and the colourful characters to the beautiful dancing and the music.

I hope audiences will leave the theatre with a big smile, a little bit of magic in their hearts and perhaps a reminder that kindness is the greatest gift of all.