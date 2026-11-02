Willy Wonka returns as Joburg Ballet’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory returns

Willy Wonka returns as Joburg Ballet stages its award-winning 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' at the Lyric Theatre from 27 November.

Willy Wonka is back in business, and the chocolate factory is opening its doors.

The festive season is ambling near, after all.

Joburg Ballet’s award-winning production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory returns to Johannesburg later this month, with 11 performances at the Lyric Theatre at Gold Reef City from 27 November to 6 December.

The production was a hit when it premiered at the Joburg Theatre in 2024, and it went on to win Best Production at the 2025 Naledi Theatre Awards, while composer Mark Cheyne received a special award for his original score. The ballet also won Outstanding Dance Production at the 2025 National Arts and Culture Awards.

Joburg Ballet associate choreographer Mario Gaglione created the production, which brings Roald Dahl’s famous story to the stage with elaborate costumes, colourful sets, and a cast of professional and young dancers.

“For me, creating and choreographing Charlie in 2024 felt very much like finding my own golden ticket. It gave me a rare chance to share something magical!” Gaglione said.

“It was my hope then that it would become a golden moment for every child and grown-up in the audience, filling them with joy and wonder they’d never forget.”

Unforgettable tale of joy and wonder

The story follows young Charlie Bucket, whose discovery of a golden ticket earns him entry into the extraordinary world of eccentric chocolate maker Willy Wonka.

There, Charlie and four other children discover that the factory’s seemingly endless supply of sweets comes with a few surprises, and some rather unpleasant consequences for those who cannot behave themselves.

Gaglione’s adaptation uses dance to tell the story, accompanied by Cheyne’s original score. Andrew Botha returns as design consultant.

“And now, bringing Charlie back after two years, is again a dream come true, and my desire to share the magic is even stronger now, from the little dancers to the wonderful professionals of the company and of course all the children and grown-ups in the audience,” Gaglione said.

Roald Dahl’s classic tale takes to the ballet stage. Picture: Supplied

Several dancers will alternate in the leading roles of Willy Wonka and Chocolate during the season.

Revil Yon partners Monike Cristina, Ivan Domiciano dances opposite Ryoko Yagyu, while Bruno Miranda appears alongside Chloé Blair, who makes her debut.

Miguel Franco-Green and Gabriella Ghiaroni also debut in the leading roles. Jayden Josh Samuels returns as Charlie, the role that earned him a Naledi nomination following the 2024 production.

Matthew Jansen van Vuuren and Shane MacDonald will also take turns playing Charlie, both making their debuts in the role.

Award-winning ballet

Young performers from the Joburg Ballet Academy and Joburg Ballet School join the professional company. Returning character artists Albertus Dreyer and Christopher Montague are also part of the cast, alongside Nigel Hannah and Sue Kirkland.

The company will give audiences a preview of the production at a special Charlie Open Day at its Braamfontein studios on 21 November. The event offers a look at preparations for the ballet and runs from 10am to 1pm. Tickets cost R165 through Quicket.

The Lyric Theatre season opens on Friday 27 November at 7pm, with performances continuing until Sunday 6 December. Afternoon and evening shows are available, as well as two morning performances on 2 and 3 December, when all tickets cost R200.

General ticket prices range from R200 to R980, with discounts for children, scholars, students, pensioners and groups. Bookings are through Webtickets.