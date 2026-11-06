Feather Awards 2026 winners: Full list, biggest moments and Thami Willis’s farewell

The 18th Feather Awards turned Joburg pink with Coachella Randy, Lelo Whatsgood and Baby Joe Correira among the night's standouts.

The 18th Feather Awards celebrated the people and organisations advancing equality, visibility and queer joy at an intimate ceremony in Joburg on Thursday night. Held under the theme The Signature Edition, the evening brought together community leaders, advocates, creatives and allies.

While the 2026 nominees had their moment, the awards remained about far more than entertainment. This year’s special recognitions honoured the quiet revolutionaries and community builders who create spaces where LGBTQIA+ people can thrive.

The winners everyone is talking about

Coachella Randy took home Social Media Personality of the Year. The win cemented his status as one of the loudest, funniest voices in the queer digital space.

Lelo Whatsgood (real name Lelo Meslane) made history as the first recipient of the Thami Dish Award. This new honour recognises his role in amplifying LGBTQIA+ voices, championing queer visibility and using his platforms to celebrate authentic stories, representation and community.

Just last month, Spotify GLOW teamed up with Meslane’s VNJ BODEGA for a three-part Pride series. The aim of this was to celebrate South African queer culture, identity, and creative representation. The programme featured film screenings, panel discussions, and a live recording of Spotify’s Culture Club podcast. It concluded on 24 October with a live music showcase at The Nest. Artists like Love Tumi, Giuliette Price, and Mx Blouse appeared on the lineup.

Founded by Meslane, VNJ (and its ballroom scene) was built as an underground safe haven to bridge gaps across Johannesburg’s alternative nightlife scene, giving queer youth a sense of family and belonging.

Speaking in a Q&A with Spotify, Meslane said, “Putting the community first meant making room for the artists, the ballroom kids, the DJs and the people who’ve been holding this scene up long before anyone was sponsoring it… Pride isn’t just a party, it’s also a promise, and I hope that we keep it long after the month is over.”

Baby Joe Correira received the Simon Nkoli Award at this year’s Feathers. The entertainment living legend was honoured for his contribution to the industry. This includes his legacy of breaking barriers, championing individuality and inspiring generations.

A new name, a new tribute

The Designer of the Year Award was formally renamed the Maria McCloy Award in honour of the late media powerhouse, recognising her legacy and lasting contribution to the media industry. Maria was named its inaugural recipient. Together with the Thami Dish Award, the new honours celebrate people whose work creates safe spaces, fosters community and cultivates queer joy, including those who don’t always get formal recognition on mainstream platforms.

Special recognition awards

Global Feather of the Year: Hillary Shimi

Sport Personality of the Year: Coach Desiree Ellis

Role Model of the Year: Felicia Mabuza-Suttle

Media Platform of the Year: Black Burns Fast

Rainbow Parenting Award: Salome Lebeko

Community honourees

Cutest Couple of the Year: Fanney Tsimong and Nhlanhla Ndaba

Fag Hag of the Year: Thobeka Mbane

Best LGBTQIA+ Youth Initiative: Other Village People

Best LGBTQIA+ Private Sector Initiative: ABSA

Best LGBTQIA+ Public Sector Initiative: Professor Zozo Nene

The 2026 Feather Awards winners

Best Styled Individual: Kagiso Mogola

Hunk of the Year: Teddy Geldart (DopeZuluboi)

Hot Chick of the Year: Desiree Komi

Musician of the Year: Manana

Drama Queen of the Year: Credo V

Social Media Personality of the Year: Coachella Randy

Diva Extraordinaire of the Year: Miss Gaga

Glitz, glam and “Are you wearing local?”

Media personalities Zizo Beda, Khaya Dladla and Lula Odiba hosted the evening, while Tyrone Gordon Willard led the red carpet proceedings. The carpet included a fashion spotlight in partnership with Proudly South African, celebrating the best of South African queer style through its “Are you wearing local?” activation.

The ceremony also spotlighted the Thami Dish Fellowship, a 12-month leadership programme that will equip nine emerging LGBTQIA+ leaders, one from each province, with the skills, resources and networks to drive community change.

The night closed on an emotional note with the announcement of Thami’s resignation from the Feather Awards. The newlywed activist told guests at the award ceremony that he is stepping away to focus on the Foundation and a new chapter in his personal life following his recent marriage, which made him Mr Willis.

“History will not wait for us to feel ready. The Feather Awards are the catalyst. The Fellowship is the work. And tonight we celebrated the signatures of those who have made our communities safer, louder and more joyful. Every signature counts,” he said, bidding farewell with the words: “Thank you for the past 18 years, and good night.”