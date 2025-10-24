Kanye West’s Joburg performance confirmed after earlier confusion

Kanye West's Joburg performance is now official.

There were more red flags than an episode of 90 Day Fiancé when news first broke that internationally acclaimed artist Kanye West would be coming to South Africa in December.

However, this week, there was a sense of excitement when the one-night-only concert was confirmed.

Organisers of the concert, Monyake Group, confirmed that the US rapper and producer will return to South Africa after more than a decade.

The concert is expected to be held at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg on 13 December 2025.

It is understood that Kanye’s production team was recently in South Africa to scout the venue where he’ll be performing.

The confusion of the first announcement

In mid-September, throngs of fans were elated when the Jesus Walks rapper shared a poster on his official X (formerly Twitter) account stating that he’d be performing in South Africa in December.

However, the confusion arose when fans tried to click a TicketPro link to pre-register for tickets — the link didn’t work.

“We’ve had a technical issue, but worry not. Tickets will go live on 23rd September 2025,” said Monyake Group on Instagram.

At the time, The Citizen had reached out to Ticketpro for a comment, as the company had not issued an official statement.

However, after this week’s announcement, the event is now available on the ticket website, where people can already buy tickets, which range between R850 for category E and R4 865 00 for category A.

Patrons had the right to be suspicious, as a number of people are still waiting to get refunds from the Hey Neighbour festival, which was initially supposed to be held in August.

