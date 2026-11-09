Kaytranada returns to SA for Cape Town and Joburg shows to open Milk + Cookies Music Week

Kaytranada returns to Cape Town and Joburg on 18 and 20 December to kick off Milk + Cookies Music Week. Here are the line-ups, ticket dates and prices.

Kaytranada is coming back to where Milk + Cookies began in South Africa.

The Grammy-winning producer and DJ headlined the festival’s inaugural South African edition in 2025. This December, he will play Kenilworth in Cape Town and Nasrec in Johannesburg. The two shows open Milk + Cookies Music Week, the run-up to the festival’s third edition in January 2027.

That 2025 debut drew a crowd of 20 000. Kaytranada later described the Johannesburg set as “definitely on my top 3 best performances & best crowd”.

“We’ve been rocking with Kaytranada for over a decade, and he laid the blueprint for us in South Africa,” said Chase Freeman, chief marketing officer for Milk + Cookies. “When it came time to launch Music Week and set the tone for the 2027 season, there was no other phone call to make.”

Who’s on the bill?

Lou Phelps joins Kaytranada in both cities, alongside local acts like Jinji, Kid Fonque, Kudbeu, Mamthug and Tumi Moliko for Cape Town (18 December). MCHLSN, Muzi, Shamiso, Thakzin and Yolophonik will be on the bill for Johannesburg (20 December).

What else is in Music Week?

Music Week spans music, fashion, wellness and community. Organisers have confirmed exclusive merch collaborations, intimate yacht parties, Dot Connector industry panels, writing workshops, exclusive parties and community givebacks for this year’s edition. More announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

The main festival follows on 29 January at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town and 31 January at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg. Olivia Dean headlines this go-around alongside Elaine, Zee Nxumalo, Chelsea Sloan and Jade T.

Tickets

Tickets for the Milk + Cookies Music Week kick-off start at R849, and the shows are strictly 18+. Much like the concert, sales run in three stages. Early access sign-up opened on Monday, 9 November, at midday for first access to the lowest-priced, limited allocation tickets.

This will be followed by the early access sale on Wednesday, 11 November, at 10am. It offers one lowest-priced tier for each ticket type (GA and VIP), first come, first served. Once it sells out, it closes and does not reopen.

Lastly, the general sale goes live on Thursday, 12 November, at 10am via Howler, with three pricing tiers per ticket type.

R3 000 price talk

The festival has also responded to online anger over the R3 000 figure quoted for general admission to the Olivia Dean-headlined January shows.

Organisers told The Citizen that amount is the final general admission tier, not the standard price. They also explained that demand outpaced previous editions. So, earlier tiers sold out faster than expected and the final release opened earlier than planned.

They further said around 80% of attendees bought during pre-sale at lower rates, and that the festival is currently 90% sold out.