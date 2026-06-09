Limp Bizkit’s to perform live in South Africa this December

Nu metal legends Limp Bizkit finally bring their explosive live show here.

Multi-platinum rock icons Limp Bizkit are officially heading to South Africa. The legendary band is set to perform at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on 13 December 2026.

The announcement has already sparked excitement among rock fans who have spent years hoping to see the American group perform on local soil.

Limp Bizkit are known for their energetic live shows, crowd interaction and a catalogue packed with era-defining hits. As a result, Limp Bizkit’s arrival is expected to be one of the biggest live music events of 2026.

Presented by Big Concerts, the show will see thousands of fans gather. They will celebrate a band that helped shape the sound of an entire generation.

Ticket sales open to the general public at 9am on Friday, 12 June through Ticketmaster South Africa and Big Concerts. Fans hoping to secure seats before the rush can take advantage of several pre-sale opportunities.

The Big Concerts Fan Club pre-sale begins at 9am on Thursday, 11 June and runs until 8.59am on Friday, 12 June. Existing members are encouraged to check their inboxes for access details.

Mastercard cardholders will also enjoy exclusive early access. The Mastercard pre-sale starts at 9am on Wednesday, 10 June and closes at 8.59am on Friday, 12 June. World and World Elite Mastercard holders will additionally have access to preferred ticket options once public sales begin.

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994, Limp Bizkit became one of the defining acts of the late 1990s nu metal movement. The band is led by charismatic frontman Fred Durst. They blended heavy guitar riffs with hip hop influences, creating a sound that resonated with millions around the world.

Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs at Wembley Arena on April 17, 2023 in London, England. Picture: Getty Images

The group’s classic lineup featured bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland and turntablist DJ Lethal.

Unique Identity

Together, they helped create a unique identity that set the band apart from many of their contemporaries.

Their debut album, Three Dollar Bill, Y’all, introduced audiences to their hard-hitting style and featured a memorable cover of George Michael’s Faith.

However, it was the release of Significant Other in 1999 and Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water in 2000 that transformed the band into global superstars.

Songs such as Break Stuff, Rollin’, My Way, and Take A Look Around became international hits. These songs remain staples of rock playlists, more than two decades later.

Although the band experienced lineup changes, controversy and periods of inactivity over the years, the original members reunited in 2009. Since then, they have continued to tour globally.

Their 2021 comeback album Still Sucks reminded fans that Limp Bizkit still knows how to command attention.

Now, South African fans finally have the opportunity to witness the band’s celebrated live show firsthand.