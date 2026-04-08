Everything you need to know about your 2026 Metro FM Awards hosts

The 2026 Metro FM Music Awards are heading to Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium on 25 April, and this year's star-studded hosting line-up promises unforgettable energy from the black carpet to the main stage. Meet the charismatic crew bringing the vibes.

The Metro FM Music Awards are always a highlight of the South African entertainment calendar, celebrating the best in local music with style, flair and plenty of surprises. This year, the 20th edition returns to Durban for the first time at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium, and the hosts are serving major personality.

Main stage magic

Leading the show are two powerhouse personalities guaranteed to keep the audience hooked.

Lerato Kganyago (popularly known as LKG or Ausi Omotona) is the ultimate multi-hyphenate: actress, model, media personality, MC, DJ and entrepreneur.

Crowned Miss Jam Alley in 2002 and Miss Soweto in 2005, this Soweto-born queen (born 22 July 1982) started her career as a flight attendant before conquering TV with her own talk show, The LKG Show, on Soweto TV and later hosting SABC1’s lifestyle magazine, The Link.

She’s a familiar voice on Metro FM as the Midday Link Up host and has graced stages as an MC and DJ. Known for her warmth, style, and resilience (she’s been open about her journey with fibroids and miscarriage), Lerato brings glamour, girl-power energy, and that signature “Queen of Soweto” charm to the main stage.

Lawrence Maleka is one of Mzansi’s most in-demand TV hosts and actors.

Also hailing from Soweto (with strong Durban roots), he’s best known for co-hosting Big Brother Mzansi/Titans, fronting Clash of the Choirs SA, and playing Zolani Dlamini on the popular soap The River.

He’s also hosted PowerBall on e.tv and started his presenting journey on community TV with shows like The Gadget Show. Charismatic, smooth, and quick-witted, Lawrence has admitted he’s both excited and a little nervous for his first Metro FM Awards – but he’s already teasing “a few things up our sleeves”.

Green room glow-up

Keeping the winners buzzing backstage are two lively personalities who know how to turn interviews into must-watch moments.

Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena (born 22 September 1992 in Benoni) burst onto the scene after winning the MTV Base VJ Search in 2012. The rapper, TV presenter, and style icon has dropped music (including her debut album Victory and hits like “Vatela”), worked as an MC, stylist, and content creator, and is now one of Metro FM’s newest on-air talents.

With her bold personality, quick wit, and fashion-forward vibe, Moozlie brings fresh, youthful energy and hip-hop flair to the green room.

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Siyabonga “Scoop” Makhathini (often referred to as Scoop Makhathini or Scoop Ngwekazi in hosting contexts) is a radio and TV personality with a knack for keeping conversations flowing.

Scoop returned to radio on Metro FM over the Easter Weekend with his new weekend show called Lift Off. The show airs Fridays 7-10pm and Saturdays 6-9pm, focusing on urban culture, fashion, music, digital trends, and street vibes. The show also marks Moozlie’s radio debut.

Black carpet glam

Rolling out the red (or rather, black) carpet is Lamiez Holworthy, Metro FM’s Penthouse Session host and talented DJ.

Known for her stylish presence and music knowledge, Lamiez will ensure every star’s arrival feels like a fashion moment, especially with the carpet sponsored by Africa Fashion International (AFI). Expect sharp interviews, killer looks, and Durban-appropriate heat as celebrities strut their stuff.

Voice of God and bonus vibes

Delivering those epic announcements with authority and flair is Zola Mhlongo, Metro FM’s voice talent, who will serve as the official “Voice of God” for the evening. Her commanding yet smooth delivery will add that extra layer of excitement to every award reveal.

Meet the Voice of God for the #METROFMMusicAwards2026



The unmistakable voice of @ZolaZeelovin will guide you through every iconic moment of the night! #MMA26



🎟️ Tickets -> https://t.co/XOsQ1gk78v

📺 Watch LIVE on @Official_SABC1 & @SABCPlus

🗓️ Saturday, 25 April pic.twitter.com/HRaR3j2MEl — METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) April 8, 2026

While not a host, Grammy Award-winning producer and music icon Zakes Bantwini is steering the music direction, ensuring the performances and overall sound match the “Music Excellence” theme against Durban’s vibrant backdrop.

The 2026 Metro FM Music Awards will broadcast live on SABC 1 and stream on SABC Plus from 20:00, with a People’s Park music festival adding even more festivities.

Voting closes on 19 April 2026, and tickets for the awards ceremony at the Durban ICC are available on Computicket in two categories, priced between R750 and R1 100.