‘What it means to be a part of the culture in 2026’: Moozlie talks new Metro FM show alongside Scoop Makhathini

Award-winning broadcaster and hip-hop personality Moozlie joins forces with the legendary Scoop Ngwekazi for 'Lift Off', a new weekend show that's giving Metro FM a full culture update.

After more than a decade of cementing herself as one of South Africa’s most recognisable voices in entertainment, Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena is stepping into brand new territory, and she’s doing it in the biggest way possible.

The broadcaster, rapper, and cultural tastemaker has been announced as co-host of Lift Off, a new weekend show on Metro FM alongside celebrated media veteran Siyabonga “Scoop” Ngwekazi. The show airs on Fridays from 7pm to 10pm, and Saturdays from 6pm to 9pm, and promises to be, in Moozlie’s own words, “exactly what listeners need right now”.

The fact that this is her radio debut makes this moment particularly significant.

“This is actually my first time on radio – ever,” she shared, correcting The Citizen in a recent interview about this career milestone. “And I think being able to start on a huge national platform like Metro FM, it’s just really crazy. It makes me believe that God is so surreal.”

A dream debut, 13 years in the making

Award-winning broadcaster and hip-hop personality Moozlie joins forces with the legendary Scoop Ngwekazi for Lift Off, a new weekend show that’s giving Metro FM a full culture update. Picture: Supplied.

For someone who has never hosted a radio show before, the former V-Entertainment presenter and MTV Base VJ is walking into this chapter with a full deck. In her 13-year career, she has built an undeniable presence as a broadcaster, TV personality, and a genuine voice within South African hip-hop culture. Those three worlds are now set to collide on air in ways that feel like an inevitability.

“Everything that I’ve done over the last 13 years is definitely culminating in this moment at Metro. Nobody can deny that I’m a broadcaster, nobody can deny that I’m a personality, but nobody can also deny that I’m a definitely important voice in hip-hop music and culture,” she tells The Citizen.

Although this will be a first for the raspy-voiced beauty, Moozlie isn’t arriving as a stranger to the station because she’s a lifelong listener.

“Even though I am a Metro FM listener, I’ve grown up listening to Metro FM. It’s known me through all of my cycles. So, it’s really exciting to be a part of this new wave.”

The Scoop factor

Lift Off was born from the creative mind of Scoop Ngwekazi himself, a broadcaster who needs little introduction. Known and loved for his years on VUZU’s V-Entertainment and Forever Young alongside Thomas Gumede and Lungile Radu, as well as stints at YFM and Touch Central, Scoop’s return to a major platform was met with widespread excitement when he hosted the Metro FM Music Awards in 2025 alongside Luthando “LootLove” Shosha.

For Moozlie, the opportunity to build something with him is not lost on her.

“Teaming up with Scoop Ngwekazi is just, yo, it’s so iconic. Big shout out to him because this whole show was actually his idea.”

She described what makes him such a special collaborator:

“I’ve never heard a story from anyone that wasn’t positive about Scoop. So many people have rapped about him on their albums and on their songs, and they always say, ‘Scoop told me I was the one. Scoop told me I got this.’ Scoop is always just speaking love and good energy. So, I feel so blessed to be in this moment with him.”

What to expect from ‘Lift Off‘

Metro FM describes the show as a “lifestyle-led urban format blending fashion, music, entertainment and real street culture” and Moozlie says that description fits herself and Scoop like a glove. But beyond the format, she wants listeners to experience something that feels genuinely immersive.

“If you’ve ever thought to yourself, ‘I wonder what those people are really doing’ – where are they at, who are they with, what’s happening – I feel like this show is going to be exactly that,” she explained.

We are taking you straight inside into what it means to be a part of the culture in 2026.

She likened the show’s energy to getting a much-needed phone update and said, “It’s that same old Metro that you know and love, but it’s just gotten a culture update. Like, your pictures are looking better, the speakers are sounding better, and your battery life is lasting longer. Just that energy of an update, that is what you can expect from the show.”

On the music front, listeners can look forward to a genre-spanning lineup, with hip-hop mixes and gqom sets woven throughout. “Good music, man. Good, good music. We’re going to plug you guys a little bit. We’re going to take it back. We’re going to take it into the future.”

The Metro FM Music Awards greenroom

The timing of Lift Off‘s launch couldn’t be more fitting. Moozlie and Scoop will also serve as Greenroom hosts for the Metro FM Music Awards, taking place on Saturday, 25 April. This gives them an immediate, high-profile moment to introduce themselves to audiences in a live, celebratory setting.

“I just plan on bringing a combination of everything I know and love about myself, and of course Metro FM, and seeing what bringing those two things together can produce.”

@nomuzimabena92 Since we’re celebrating… Just thought I should let you guys know that this video is 12 YEARS OLD!! A FULL 12 YEARS of laughing at but mostly with me & the absolutely ICONIC Constavacious Glammazzon with 2 z’s & 3 n’s 😅🤌🏾✨ Major love to @shy_rowny for turning us into Pop-Culture Legends🇿🇦👑🤭✨ ♬ original sound – moozlie

Tune in to Lift Off with Moozlie and Scoop on Metro FM on Fridays from 7 pm to 10 pm, and Saturdays from 6 pm to 9 pm.