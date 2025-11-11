‘Full of affirmation and prayer’: BusiGold set to release debut album

BusiGold spent more than a decade performing as a backing vocalist for artists including Simphiwe Dana, Nhlanhla Nciza, HHP and others.

Singer-songwriter BusiGold, real name Busisiwe Sibeko, is preparing to release her debut album, Seasons, later this month.

The full 10-track album is scheduled for release on 21 November 2025.

Earlier this month, she released the album’s lead single, Mvelinqangi.

The album blends Afro-Soul, Jazz, Gospel, and Mbaqanga, and features one dance track inspired by Amapiano.

BusiGold said the album reflects South Africans’ faith and hope.

“It is full of affirmation and prayer. Smooth enough to play for jazz lovers, and spiritual enough to take straight to church,” she said.

“It is South African culture. It is a beautiful way to keep a song in your heart, bringing nostalgic African sounds, deeply influenced by those who have walked before us.”

From backing vocalist to solo artist

BusiGold spent over a decade performing as a backing vocalist for artists including Simphiwe Dana, Nhlanhla Nciza, Wouter Kellerman, Hip Hop Pantsula, and Angélique Kidjo.

Her experience touring Europe and Africa as a backing vocalist includes collaborations on projects such as Soul on Turf, where she performed alongside Babu Themba Mkhize and Sibongile Khumalo.

She said these opportunities helped her develop her own voice and stage presence.

She explained that the album title reflects the progression of life.

“In life, we go through different seasons, which teach us to accept life as it comes, to work on ourselves for new seasons, and to position ourselves to receive life’s gifts,” BusiGold said.

