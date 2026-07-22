Parklive Jozi returns for its 13th edition with kick-ass lineup

Parklive Jozi returns to Marks Park on 30 August with Teeks, Nasty C, Elaine, Matthew Mole and more. Here's everything you need to know.

One of Joburg’s longest-running lifestyle music festivals is back.

Parklive Jozi will return to Marks Park in Emmarentia on 30 August for its 13th edition, with organisers releasing a line-up that blends international acts with a generous helping of local talent.

Leading the bill is acclaimed New Zealand soul singer Teeks, who will be joined by Nasty C, Elaine, Matthew Mole, Will Linley, Rowlene, Canadian pop rock duo Neon Dreams, and English indie rock duo Good Neighbours. Organisers said more artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since its launch, Parklive has become a fixture on Johannesburg’s entertainment calendar, drawing thousands of music fans to Marks Park each year for a full day of live performances, food, drinks and family-friendly entertainment.

Teeks rose to international prominence with his 2017 EP The Grapefruit Skies. His debut album, Something To Feel, topped the New Zealand charts in 2021 and featured First Time, a song that achieved double platinum status in South Africa.

Teeks, Matthew Mole headline

South African singer-songwriter Matthew Mole holds his own space as one of the country’s most successful independent artists in recent years.

The Cape Town musician became the first South African artist to debut at number one on the local iTunes chart with his 2013 album The Home We Built and won the South African Music Award for Record of the Year in 2021.

Known for blending folk and electronic influences, he has performed at major festivals both locally and internationally.

English indie rock duo Good Neighbours count among the festival’s international attractions. The London-based pair broke onto the global music scene in 2024 with their debut single Home, which became an international streaming success and reached the UK Top 30.

Pretoria-born R&B singer Elaine also returns to the stage after becoming one of South Africa’s biggest breakthrough artists.

While studying law, she independently released her debut EP Elements, which topped both the South African iTunes and Apple Music charts, making her the first independent female artist to achieve the feat.

The platinum-selling release later earned her a recording contract with Columbia Records.

Parklive Jozi takes place on Sunday, 30 August, from 11am to 7pm at Marks Park in Emmarentia. Tickets are on sale through Howler.

The event is open to all ages, with children under five entering free when accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Secure parking will be available at the venue.