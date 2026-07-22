Shakira fulfils her promise and brings the Uganda Ghetto Kids to perform with her on stage

The global icon once again puts African talent in the international spotlight with a dazzling performance.

Shakira has once again reminded the world why she remains one of music’s biggest champions of African talent. She did this after sharing the stage with Uganda’s sensational Ghetto Kids. This took place during the 2026 Fifa World Cup final halftime show.

While millions tuned in for football’s biggest night, it was the Colombian superstar’s celebration of African music and dance that quickly became one of the event’s most talked-about moments.

The award-winning singer welcomed the young Ugandan dance troupe onto the global stage as they performed the official Fifa World Cup anthem Dai Dai.

They performed alongside Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy.

The performance had social media buzzing. Fans praised Shakira for once again using one of the world’s biggest platforms to shine a light on African performers.

Her love affair with African music is nothing new. Shakira made history in football during the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa. She did this when she released and performed Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

The anthem, featuring South African band Freshlyground, became a worldwide phenomenon. It remains one of the most iconic World Cup songs ever recorded.

Since then, the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker has consistently embraced African sounds, dancers and performers throughout her career.

Rather than simply borrowing inspiration from the continent, she has repeatedly collaborated with African artists. She has given them a place in front of global audiences.

Her latest World Cup appearance continued that tradition. Just days before the final, Shakira also shared the stage with South African Grammy winner Tyla during the World Cup celebrations. Another collaboration that delighted fans.

Where it started

Picture: Instagram

For the Ghetto Kids, the halftime performance marked another remarkable milestone. The dance group first captured hearts after their energetic videos went viral online. As a result, they transformed from talented youngsters dancing in the streets of Kampala into internationally recognised performers.

Founded by Dauda Kavuma, the group has since appeared in music videos, television competitions and major international events.

Picture: Instagram

Performing at the Fifa World Cup final now ranks among the biggest achievements of their inspiring journey.