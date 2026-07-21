Shakira’s surprise Tyla duet leaves Brooklyn crowd roaring for more together

South African superstar Tyla shared an unforgettable moment on stage with global music icon Shakira.

South African Grammy winner Tyla added another career-defining moment to her growing list of achievements. She joined Shakira on stage during the Colombian superstar’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour stop at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The surprise appearance on Monday night sent thousands of fans into a frenzy. The pair performed Shakira’s timeless hit Hips Don’t Lie, a song that first dominated charts around the world in 2006.

The performance celebrated two generations of female stars coming together for one unforgettable moment.

While Shakira remains one of Latin pop’s biggest names, Tyla has rapidly emerged as a global sensation herself.

Bursting onto the international scene with hits like Water and On and On, Tyla recently took home her first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance. She was also named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in 2024.

Her unique blend of Afropop and dance music has helped her achieve chart success in both Africa and the US. As a result, Tyla is a fitting collaborator for a worldwide superstar like Shakira.

Quickly became one of Africa’s most successful global exports, making the collaboration feel like a symbolic passing of the torch.

Both artists took to the stage barefoot, embracing the free-spirited energy that has become synonymous with Shakira’s live performances.

Tyla dazzled in a turquoise fringed dress while Shakira shimmered in a gold outfit that complemented the colourful production.

The pair moved effortlessly through the song’s famous choreography. Tyla matched Shakira’s signature hip movements while adding her own Afropop flair.

Supported by an energetic group of dancers, the duo kept the packed arena singing and dancing throughout the performance.

The collaboration had been teased for weeks after Shakira hinted that a special guest would join her during the American leg of her world tour. Moreover, fans had been guessing who it might be, with social media buzzing with theories.

The anticipation only grew in the days leading up to the show as sightings of Tyla in New York fuelled even more excitement. However, few expected the Colombian superstar to invite the South African sensation onto one of her biggest stages.

Their friendship has grown steadily over recent months after both artists featured prominently during the 2026 FIFA World Cup celebrations.

Tyla performed the tournament’s official opening anthem Game Time in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Shakira headlined the spectacular halftime entertainment during the World Cup final.

Brooklyn became one of the biggest nights of Shakira’s tour. Fellow global stars Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy also made surprise appearances before delighted fans.

For Tyla, the performance arrives at the perfect time as excitement builds ahead of the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album APOP on 24 July.

Additionally, fans eagerly await the release of her BRATZ doll.