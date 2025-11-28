‘I thought it was R9 200 and then I realised that no man, it’s R92k’: Chymamusique on Shimza’s donation

Chymamusique announced that he’ll host a special lunch at Hartbeespoort for a limited number of fans. 'It’s a celebration of life and giving thanks,' he said.

Such is the amount that DJ Shimza donated to fellow artist and DJ Chymamusique’s BackABuddy campaign, that Chymamusique wasn’t sure he was seeing right when the figure came in.

“He didn’t call me or anything, I was just checking the app to see whose donated and then next thing I saw, I thought it was R9 200, and then I realised that no man, it’s R92 000. That’s how the campaign target was reached,” Chymamusique tells The Citizen.

In early November, after being asked by fans, Real name Collen Mmotla, Chymamusique launched a crowdfunding campaign to help him with his expenses following a fatal car crash.

He and fellow artist DJ Poizen were involved in a car crash on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane, in late August.

Producer Calvin Masetla, who is popularly known as DJ Poizen, didn’t survive the head-on collision.

In the last few months, Chymamusique has gone through numerous surgeries from his jaw to his scalp.

Chymamusique on industry support

Chymamusique says he and Shimza would talk about once every few months.

“My campaign’s target was R200 000, and he [Shimza] closed it off with R92 000-the main contributor financially, I’d give it to Shimza. There are other brothers who were sending other amounts, some were sending R2 000, R4 000, R5 000,” he shared.

He mentions other artists, such as Dustinho and Da Capo.

Since the accident, the producer has received support from throngs of fans and his colleagues in the industry.

Cdj 3000 (2) + Mixer DJM V10

Going for R150 000



Back a Buddy on 53% by 495 Generous givers 🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/mFVHFhRwCX



Bakae ba di 25 pic.twitter.com/g7ViH8sAlG — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) November 25, 2025

From Prince Kaybee sharing a video of himself appreciating Chymamusique’s music to Sizwe Dhlomo buying his music equipment.

Before Shimza’s generous contribution, Chymamusique put up an advert on X offering his CDJs and a mixer for sale.

Dhlomo commented with interest, and by morning the following day, Dhlomo had purchased the equipment priced at R150 000.

Thanks for the morning visit @SizweDhlomo

Brand New CDJ 3000 & V10 mixer pic.twitter.com/RSGDCejbk8 — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) November 26, 2025

“It’s nice to get support from brothers. Sizwe came and bought DJ equipment,” said a speechless Chymamusique.

Within less than 24 hours of launching his BackABuddy account, Chymamusique had raised nearly R60 000 to cover his hospital bills, despite insisting he has medical aid.

With the target now reached, the producer says the campaign should be closing down in the next few days.

“I’ll check with my team, but I think it might close on Monday. It was just for a month.”

A celebration of life

On Thursday, Chymamusique announced that he’ll host a lunch at Hartbeespoort in the North West for a limited number of fans.

“It’s more like a celebration of life but also giving thanks,” Chymamusique said. Part of the entertainment will include DJ sets and some performances. He shares that he also might play a set after months away from the decks.

28 Feb 2026

Hartebeespoort

Chyma – Friends- Lunch – Chill

Celebrating a miracle at the venue below

Transport available from Midrand , Centurion, Pta (Tao)



9 tickets left : Limited to 150 patrons https://t.co/BMUbZUhAO8#ExclusiveCelebration pic.twitter.com/qwWUO7q9g5 — Chymamusique (@Chymamusique) November 28, 2025

“I think I will play, even if it’s 30 minutes. It’s a day show, happening during the day and ends at 10pm. I’ll be there from during the day and when it gets late I can leave.”

He added that he hasn’t started making music since he moved out of the studio and said he’ll see as time and his recovery allow, when he’ll return to producing.

