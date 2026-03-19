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Lira returns to Lyric Theatre with solo show after six years

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

19 March 2026

06:59 pm

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The concert will take place at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg in April.

Lira Durban July

Lira. Picture: Supplied

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Legendary South African singer-songwriter Lira is set to return to the Lyric Theatre on 18 April for a one-woman performance.

The show, titled Still Here, marks her first appearance at the venue in six years.

Lira says the venue is ideal as it offers a setting she’d like for her show.

“It’s been six years since I’ve performed at the Lyric Theatre,” said Lira.

“I love the fact that it offers the intimacy I’d like for the show.”

What to expect

The performance will feature a solo set built around music and movement. It will include reworked versions of her songs and new material.

Lira said the show reflects her recovery journey following a stroke. The condition affected her speech, as well as her ability to read and write.

“I’m going to tell my story through music and movement, and it’s going to be an entertaining yet powerful and healing experience,” she said.

She added that she has regained her ability to perform across multiple languages.

“I am able to move my body rhythmically as well, as the stroke affected my sense of rhythm, and I can now move freely and confidently,” she said.

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The singer will perform in English, isiZulu and Sesotho. She will also introduce new music developed during her recovery.

“I will share some new music I’ve been working on. It’s taken me a long time – recovery is a slow process – but I’m finally ready to share some new music,” she said.

The concert will take place at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg. Tickets are available through Webtickets from R375.

NOW READ: ‘Shrek: The Musical Jr’ is back and refreshed at the Joburg Theatre

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