Celebrity chef Keegan Maistry on ‘Nyama Battle’ and bringing magic to Radisson Red’s summer menu

Appearing on television was never part of his career plan, Radisson Red Johannesburg–Rosebank executive chef Keegan Maistry says.

The 38-year-old is now one of the main judges on e.tv’s cooking show Nyama Battle.

“I thought I had a look for radio, but I guess I’ve got one for TV because I’m on TV now,” he joked.

His passion for food began in KwaZulu-Natal, where he grew up cooking with his mother. He specialises in fusion cuisine and contemporary fine dining.

Maistry said Nyama Battle has helped broaden his profile as a chef. The show features 12 contestants in a street-food cooking competition, with a food truck among the prizes.

“We finished season one of Nyama Battle last year. We’ve got season two coming up this year,” he said.

Menus built around the seasons

Maistry leads the kitchen at Radisson Red Johannesburg–Rosebank. He joined Radisson Red two years ago. Prior to that, he spent five years working alongside Michelin-starred chefs in New York and Florida.

He and his team launched their summer menu for Radisson Red in October this year. It will run until May 2026, when the hotel introduces its autumn–winter offerings.

“We introduced our summer menu in October, and we work on a seasonal menu here at Radisson. We do a spring, summer and an autumn–winter menu,” he said.

He said the menu is driven by ingredients that are more available and affordable during the specific season. According to Maistry, seasonal produce also offers better flavour and greater consistency.

“We want to work with lighter flavours rather than warmer comfort foods. We’ve tried to cut down on carbs and increase protein, vegetables and fruit,” he said.

The menu is served at OUI Bar & KTCHN, the hotel’s main restaurant, which seats around 120 and offers lunch, dinner and room service.

Radisson Red’s bold, artsy identity extends to its menu. Maistry says dish names reflect the brand: lively, experimental and modern.

“The names are quite funky, as you can see. These are the Redification names because we belong to Radisson Red. It’s a lifestyle brand – out there, funky and trendy,” he said.

Signature dishes include:

Prawn to be Wild – grilled prawns in coconut and coriander sauce, with burnt pineapple salsa.

Red Hot Heirloom – heirloom tomato starter with avocado, mint, feta, cucumber, roasted corn tortilla chips and jalapeño sauce.

Shrimply Musselicious – pasta with mussels, prawns, spicy vodka sauce, charred tomatoes and crispy leek.

Big Beef Energy – a 200g Wagyu burger.

Maistry said the Big Beef Energy burger is a top seller.

“We’re selling close to 100 burgers a week, possibly more,” he said. It comes in a red bun to match the brand colour, accompanied by a housemade secret sauce.

“We’ve introduced a very secret sauce, which I’m not allowed to share, and that’s what’s getting attention,” he said.

The Chef’s Playground

While the menu includes crowd-pleasers such as burgers, wraps and gourmet sandwiches, another section focuses on experimental dishes. Maistry calls it the “chef’s playground”. He says it allows his team creative freedom and breaks the monotony of repetitive cooking.

“Cooking the norm every day becomes a bit boring for chefs. So I’ve introduced the chef’s playground, and those are my signature dishes that I’ve taught my team to cook,” he said.

Highlights include a sage-butter risotto, eggplant parmigiana, a reinterpretation of chicken called Fowl and Croquette, a Durban lamb curry and a lamb shank with lentils and butter beans.

“I’m from Durban, so a Durban lamb curry is a must on the menu. Everyone enjoys a good spicy lamb curry. We’ve got that. And then our signature shank with lentils and butter beans. That’s also quite a nice dish,” he said.

The Fowl and Croquette uses two chicken techniques: a chicken supreme and a chicken croquette made from blended breast meat. It is served with corn salsa and spinach.

Sweet, Summery Finishes

The summer menu concludes with desserts and beverages designed for warmer months. Guests can order gelato by the scoop in multiple flavours.

Gourmet milkshakes are also offered, accompanied by items such as mini Oreos or mini Magnum ice creams.

“It’s summertime, so we went with gourmet milkshakes and gelato. Then we’ve created some lovely fresh desserts at the end using seasonal products,” he said.

