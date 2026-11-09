‘We have learnt so much from each guest’: Geo Botha on presenting Welvaartskeppers with his brother

The television series builds on the ideas explored in Geo Botha's father, Riaan Botha's book, Welvaartskeppers: Strategieë wat jou lewe kan verander.

Financial adviser and Bovest director Geo Botha says presenting kykNET’s Welvaartskeppers has given him valuable insight into how South Africans build and manage wealth.

The 13-part series explores the businesses, decisions and experiences behind the success stories of South African entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Hosted by brothers and financial advisers PJ and Geo Botha, Welvaartskeppers moves beyond financial theory to examine how individuals built their wealth, the challenges they faced and the lessons they learnt along the way.

Speaking to The Citizen, Geo Botha said he was grateful to share the experience with his family.

“It’s special to share the journey with both my brother, PJ and my father Riaan. We have learnt so much from each guest on how they run their business and manage their finances,” he said.

Botha said the conversations highlighted the resilience of South Africans, particularly when navigating a challenging business environment.

“South Africans are resilient and we always make a plan – despite our challenging environment.

“It’s these special stories we want to share with the rest of South Africa, to inspire and motivate others to dream big and work hard.

“We enjoyed every conversation and realised that the successful people are not smarter or more gifted; they just make sure they take the ideas and act on them,” he said.

‘Welvaartskeppers’ explores South African success stories

The series features several prominent South Africans who share their experiences of building businesses and managing wealth.

Professional cricketer-turned-entrepreneur Rassie van der Dussen discusses his move into business with Abantu Coffee.

Entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo reflects on his journey from humble beginnings and his approach to building a legacy.

Other guests include Jannie Moolman of Moolman Group, Andriette Georgiou of Mondvol Cookies, Pierre and Andriana Cronjé of Burnt Studios, Daneel and Stef Steinmann of Old School, and Stephan Bredell of Plato Coffee.

Broadcaster Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp also features in the series, discussing how personal talent and reputation can become valuable assets.

From books to television

The television series builds on the ideas explored in Riaan Botha’s book Welvaartskeppers: Strategieë wat jou lewe kan verander.

PJ and Geo Botha later expanded on the subject in their book Word Ryk, Bly Ryk: Hoe om welvaart te skep en bestuur.

Together, the books and television series explore different approaches to creating and managing wealth, drawing on the experiences of people from various industries.

Welvaartskeppers premiered on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Thursday, 8 October 2026, at 5:30pm. New episodes air every Thursday.