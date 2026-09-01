‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’: Viewers turn on experts for ‘ganging up’ on Nompumelelo

'Married at First Sight Mzansi's' panel of experts is facing more heat than the bride they confronted, as viewers accuse Pastor X and co. of ambushing Nompumelelo Sobopha.

Married at First Sight Mzansi‘s panel of relationship experts may have walked into episode nine expecting to hold Nompumelelo Sobopha accountable. Instead, they’ve walked out with a viewer revolt on their hands.



The “Secrets and rumours” episode followed up on the written list of remarks contestant Hlulani Ngobeni said his wife made about him and fellow contestants in private conversations, including alleged entrepreneur Obren Masuku.



The most talked about part of the episode was a group confrontation, led by Pastor Xolani Hiltana (“Pastor X”), relationship expert Thabang Mashigo, intimacy expert Dr Mpume Zenda and counsellor Bakhe Dlamini, that many viewers now say crossed a line.

What was said

Nompumelelo, 24, maintained that her comments had been taken out of context, accusing Hlulani of “petty” behaviour and playing the wounded party.



Obren wasn’t convinced, telling the group the rumours, which reportedly included false claims about his living situation, his businesses and even his character, had damaged his reputation, especially given how little the pair had actually interacted.

‘Married at First Sight Mzansi’s’ panel of experts is facing more heat than the bride they confronted, as viewers accuse Pastor X and co. of ambushing Nompumelelo Sobopha without regard for her wellbeing – days after she opened up about surviving sexual assault and a subsequent miscarriage. Picture: Instagram, @connect_tv

Pastor X’s intervention was the flashpoint. He told Nompumelelo she was “making a mockery of the experts” and questioned why she was on the show at all, especially if she did not believe in being intimate with her husband and bearing him children.



Rather than backing the experts’ hard line, a significant chunk of the Married at First Sight Mzansi audience on various social media platforms is accusing the panel of losing the plot professionally.



The criticism is based on a few things. Firstly, timing. Nompumelelo recently opened up in a separate, emotional on-camera moment about surviving sexual assault by a former partner in her past – an assault that resulted in a pregnancy she later lost to miscarriage.



“When I was 19 years old, I met someone, I dated that person, and they abused me. I got pregnant,” she said, describing finding out she was pregnant only shortly before the miscarriage.

@connecttv_sa “Your truth is your truth, and it remains your truth.” 💔 When secrets and rumours take a devastating and deeply personal turn at the retreat, a heartbreaking revelation leaves the entire room in complete silence 💔 #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi #MAFSSeason3 #RealityRomance #ConnectTV ♬ original sound – ConnectTV_SA

Viewers are now asking why a panel of trained experts (a pastor, a counsellor, an intimacy specialist) would corner a woman carrying that history in a room full of cameras and co-stars, rather than create space for her to process it safely.



Secondly, there’s the matter of how the “evidence” against her arrived in the room in the first place. A number of viewers have labelled Hlulani’s move to write down and circulate his wife’s private remarks as a form of triangulation or an outright betrayal of trust, arguing the experts should have interrogated that behaviour with the same energy they brought to grilling Nompumelelo. Instead, critics say, the panel let Hlulani’s framing set the terms of the confrontation.



Some viewers have gone further, questioning whether the show’s vetting process adequately screened contestants for emotional readiness before pairing them off, and pushing back on what they see as the format’s broader habit of pressuring couples toward intimacy and conflict resolution on an unrealistic timeline.

@connecttv_sa “I physically wrote everything that has been said to me…” 🫣 When receipts, dates, and secrets are brought to light, nobody is safe from the truth! Let’s see how much truth is in these rumours, because things are about to get heated 🔥😮‍💨 #MarriedAtFirstSightMzansi #MAFSSeason3 #RealityRomance #ConnectTV ♬ original sound – ConnectTV_SA

Not everyone’s sympathetic

The panel isn’t without defenders. A separate faction of viewers has backed Pastor X’s line of questioning, arguing the experts were within their rights to challenge a contestant showing what they read as detachment from the process. They supported their arguments by pointing to Nompumelelo inconsistently wearing her wedding ring and opting to cook separately from Hlulani as evidence she wasn’t fully invested. For this camp, the confrontation was overdue accountability, not a pile-on.

A season already on shaky ground

Hlulani and Nompumelelo started Season 3 as fan favourites off the back of an emotional altar meeting. That goodwill has steadily eroded over the season, with Nompumelelo increasingly cast online as cold or overly critical, while Hlulani has drawn a mixed bag of sympathy for his visible effort and side-eye over how active he’s been on TikTok mid-season.



This episode has reignited a broader frustration that’s dogged the season from the start: whether the experts are actually matching people who can build something real, or engineering combustible pairings for the sake of drama. Now, another question has been added to the list as people wonder whether the same experts know how to handle the fallout responsibly once the cameras begin rolling.



